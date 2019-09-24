Gm Advisory Group Increased Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) as Stock Price Rose; As Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Shares Rose, Bokf Has Cut Its Stake

Gm Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 18.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gm Advisory Group Inc bought 2,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 14,628 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.04M, up from 12,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gm Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $132.46. About 6.12 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as new ESPN chief; 08/03/2018 – Jon Favreau Set To Write, Produce Live-action ‘Star Wars’ TV Series For Disney Streaming Service — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS OPPOSED EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 28/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Gets $106 Million, Second-Biggest U.S. Debut; 25/05/2018 – To @jimcramer, comparing Netflix and Disney is not particularly useful; 05/03/2018 ABC TELECAST OF 2018 OSCARS ON SUNDAY DREW 18.9 OVERNIGHT RATING, DOWN ABOUT 16 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR -VARIETY REPORT; 09/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER, COMCAST’S ROBERTS AREN’T COMMUNICATING: CNBC; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – AVAILABILITY OF ESPN+ THROUGH NEW ESPN CHANNEL ON ROKU PLATFORM; 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – Takeover Panel

Bokf decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 25.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf sold 12,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 37,257 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.88M, down from 49,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $219.7. About 903,116 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 30/04/2018 – Edwards Granted CE Mark For First Transcatheter Tricuspid Therapy; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – UPDATED TIMING FOR EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM DOES NOT CHANGE SALES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 15/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety and Effectiveness of Edwards Lifesciences SAPIEN 3 Transcatheter Heart Valve (THV) in the Chinese; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.70; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TRANSCATHETER HEART VALVE THERAPY SALES OF $551.6 MLN, UP 2.3 PCT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EW); 01/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Enters Into Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 20/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – NOW EXPECTS THAT EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM WILL OCCUR LATER IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees FY Sales $3.5B-$3.9B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sns Financial Grp Limited Co holds 0.8% or 30,359 shares in its portfolio. Northstar Grp Inc has invested 1.61% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Delta Asset Ltd Tn has 244,954 shares. Newbrook Cap LP holds 3.07% or 294,306 shares. 73,738 were reported by Burns J W & Communications. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 45,318 shares. Grassi Investment Mgmt owns 75,047 shares. Moreover, Montag Caldwell Limited Liability Com has 0.03% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 4,050 shares. Boston Family Office accumulated 27,025 shares. Holt Capital Advsr Lc Dba Holt Capital Prtn Limited Partnership reported 2,175 shares. Rothschild Investment Il has invested 1.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co holds 514,382 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Co invested in 16.25 million shares or 0.89% of the stock. Moreover, Primecap Management Ca has 0.33% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Steadfast Management Limited Partnership accumulated 37,000 shares.

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 14.02% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $253.72M for 45.02 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.59% negative EPS growth.