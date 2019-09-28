Gm Advisory Group Has Upped Its Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $320,256 as Shares Rose; Robotti Robert Position in Radnet (RDNT) Has Decreased as Stock Value Rose

Gm Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 18.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gm Advisory Group Inc bought 2,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 14,628 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.04M, up from 12,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gm Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 7.77 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Pulse shooter scoped out Disney World, West Palm Beach: widow; 01/05/2018 – Disney says the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Peyton Manning will say no to ESPN, replacing Jon Gruden; 23/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive ICSC news: Unicorp’s Disney-area O-Town doubles in size – yet again; 06/04/2018 – DISNEY’S NEWS PLEDGE SHOWS MANDATORY SKY BID NEEDED: POLYGON; 29/05/2018 – CNBC: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 09/05/2018 – CMO Today: Disney Upbeat on Fox Deal; Facebook Management Reshuffle; Google I/O Announcements; 29/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: Exclusive footage from inside Disney’s HQ; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REACTION TO ESPN+ HAS BEEN POSITIVE – CNBC; 11/05/2018 – ‘Star Wars’ spaceship lands at Disney’s ‘Solo’ premiere in Hollywood

Robotti Robert decreased its stake in Radnet Inc (RDNT) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robotti Robert sold 25,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.84% . The institutional investor held 594,668 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.20 million, down from 620,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robotti Robert who had been investing in Radnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $713.31M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $14.23. About 135,850 shares traded. RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) has risen 9.93% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical RDNT News: 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns RadNet Inc. ‘B’ Rtg, Stable Outlook; 09/05/2018 – RADNET INC SEES FY 2018 TOTAL NET REVENUE $945 MLN – $970 MLN; 15/03/2018 – The Cancer Research Collaboration and Breastlink New York Partner With Diabetes Prevention Program Provider Blue Mesa Health; 30/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for RadNet, Molecular Templates, Federated Investors, Kadant, Heartland Financ; 20/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS RADNET INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 14/05/2018 – Senvest Management LLC Exits Position in RadNet; 08/03/2018 – RadNet Sees FY Rev $950M-$975M; 09/05/2018 – RadNet 1Q Rev $231M; 16/05/2018 – RadNet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – RadNet Becomes The Largest Outpatient Imaging Operator In The Greater Fresno, California Area With The Acquisition Of Five Imaging Centers

More notable recent RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Delaware Imaging Network Offers New Brain Imaging Software in Delaware – GlobeNewswire” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Cheap Small Cap Stocks with Big Growth – Nasdaq” published on October 11, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Solis Mammography Implements eRAD RIS Across 65 Sites – PRNewswire” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “RADAR Sends More Than One Million Messages in July – PRNewswire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Prweb.com‘s news article titled: “Ezra Expands Its Full-Body Cancer Screening Service to California – PR Web” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Analysts await RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, up 10.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.1 per share. RDNT’s profit will be $5.51 million for 32.34 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by RadNet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.