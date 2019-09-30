Gm Advisory Group Has Trimmed Its Position in American Express Co (AXP) by $1.89 Million as Valuation Rose; As Us Ecology (ECOL) Share Price Rose, Holder Atlanta Capital Management Co Has Decreased Stake by $1.05 Million

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Us Ecology Inc (ECOL) by 4.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 17,763 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.66% . The institutional investor held 359,828 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.42M, down from 377,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Us Ecology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $64.13. About 87,713 shares traded. US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) has declined 3.74% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.74% the S&P500. Some Historical ECOL News: 29/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY INC – REAFFIRMED COMMITMENT TO QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.18 PER SHARE FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE RANGE OF $122 MLN TO $128 MLN, ITS DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE OF $2.15 TO $2.34; 07/05/2018 – US Ecology at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY SEES FY EPS $2.15 TO $2.34, EST. $2.20; 03/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 33C; 03/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY INC ECOL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.22 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 US Ecology Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – US Ecology at Houlihan Lokey Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES EXPECTED TO RANGE FROM $39 MLN TO $42 MLN; 03/05/2018 – US Ecology 1Q EPS 42c

Gm Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 15.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gm Advisory Group Inc sold 15,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 86,670 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.70 million, down from 102,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gm Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $118.59. About 2.91M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – AXP SEES 2018 REV. UP AT LEAST 8% THIS YEAR, UP 7%-8%; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE — PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.2 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.7 PCT AT JAN END; 18/04/2018 – AMEX CFO JEFF CAMPBELL COMMENTS ON QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS, CONFERMA COLLABORATE ON CORPORATE TRAVEL; 17/05/2018 – American Express Chief Executive Officer to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 12/04/2018 – American Express Will Open Eleventh Location of The CENTURION® Lounge at Denver International Airport; 15/03/2018 – American Express Feb. Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Book Value Per Common Share $20.96; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Small Business Net Write-Off Rate 1.7%; 18/04/2018 – American Express Push to Bolster Lending Is Starting to Pay Off

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.76, from 1.88 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 20 investors sold ECOL shares while 45 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 18.62 million shares or 1.64% more from 18.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arizona State Retirement System reported 34,265 shares. 4,156 were accumulated by Amalgamated Savings Bank. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1.03M shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md, Maryland-based fund reported 607,911 shares. Blackrock holds 3.19M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Mercantile Co stated it has 0.01% in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL). Royal Bank Of Canada reported 846 shares. The Maine-based Hm Payson has invested 0% in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL). Huntington Bancorporation invested in 914 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% of its portfolio in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) for 10,896 shares. First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0% in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 40,408 shares. Citigroup has 16,772 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.7 per share. ECOL’s profit will be $16.78 million for 21.10 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by US Ecology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.15% EPS growth.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77 billion and $22.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 13,583 shares to 1.66 million shares, valued at $267.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 4,231 shares in the quarter, for a total of 193,502 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Gm Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $547.47M and $318.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 7,202 shares to 29,612 shares, valued at $3.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 8,497 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,469 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchang Traded Fd I (FMB).

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.25 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Eminence Cap LP has invested 0.48% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Advisory Networks Limited Company has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Smith Asset Mngmt Gru Lp reported 135 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Osterweis Mgmt has invested 0.02% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Alphamark Advisors Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). The North Carolina-based Triangle Securities Wealth has invested 0.18% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Virtu Fincl Limited Company holds 0.13% or 17,890 shares in its portfolio. Markel Corp, Virginia-based fund reported 451,000 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 200 shares. Blair William & Il stated it has 379,451 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Massachusetts Ma holds 0.55% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 10.88 million shares. Calamos Advsr Lc holds 180,018 shares. Smead Capital reported 6.46% stake. Wealth Architects Llc reported 2,003 shares. Shine Invest Advisory reported 737 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.