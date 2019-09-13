Gm Advisory Group Has Raised Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake by $320,256; As Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Shares Rose, Holder Portland Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Position by $311,568

Gm Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 18.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gm Advisory Group Inc bought 2,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 14,628 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.04M, up from 12,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gm Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $137.5. About 6.80 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 23/05/2018 – Comcast said Wednesday it is in “advanced stages of preparing” an all-cash offer for parts of Twenty-First Century Fox that the Rupert Murdoch company agreed to sell to Walt Disney; 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECT TO RECEIVE U.K. REGULATORY APPROVAL ON SKY TRANSACTION IN A MONTH OR TWO -JAMES MURDOCH, CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: In Advanced Stages of Preparing Offer for Businesses Fox Has Agreed to Sell to Disney; 07/05/2018 – Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 23/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive ICSC news: Unicorp’s Disney-area O-Town doubles in size – yet again; 29/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: Exclusive footage from inside Disney’s HQ; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS CONFIDENT WILL RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY CLEARANCES IN TIMELY MANNER; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY-NEW DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER & INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES GLOBALLY; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total S

Portland Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 6.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc sold 6,491 shares as the company's stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 100,508 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.83 million, down from 106,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $53.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $53.61. About 1.79 million shares traded or 27.23% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Karpas Strategies Limited Liability Company has 54,693 shares. The Iowa-based Iowa Fincl Bank has invested 0.71% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gluskin Sheff And Assoc Inc reported 1,432 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Llc invested in 27,418 shares or 0.62% of the stock. Yacktman Asset LP has 4.39 million shares for 7.35% of their portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Lc holds 4,768 shares. 200,879 are held by Jupiter Asset. Greatmark Investment Partners invested 0.11% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Loomis Sayles And Ltd Partnership accumulated 0% or 2,364 shares. Moore Capital Mgmt LP has invested 0.63% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Veritas Investment Limited Liability Partnership has 0.02% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Btr Cap has invested 3.4% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cornerstone Capital Inc has invested 4.34% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Davy Asset Mngmt holds 3,888 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Tanaka Mngmt stated it has 0.12% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

