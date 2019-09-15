Gm Advisory Group Has Raised Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position by $320,256; Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Shareholder Towerview Raised Stake

Towerview Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towerview Llc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.13M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towerview Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $49.43. About 7.13M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 Ameri; 05/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 3/5/2018, 6:00 PM; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – CHMP RECOMMENDATION OF OPDIVO WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients; 16/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Highlights Breadth of Immuno-Oncology–Based Combination Research and Commitment to Advancing Precision; 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 01/05/2018 – Keytruda sales power Merck to quarterly beat; 12/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Mon, 3/12/2018, 8:30 PM; 06/03/2018 – Faster, more convenient Opdivo dosing schedules gives Bristol-Myers added edge in battle of the PD-1 blockbusters with Merck $BMY $MRK

Gm Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 18.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gm Advisory Group Inc bought 2,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 14,628 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.04M, up from 12,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gm Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 4.78 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ESPN+ IS ACCESSIBLE TO ANYONE WITH A CURRENT-GENERATION ROKU DEVICE; 23/05/2018 – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 bln offer for Fox; 30/05/2018 – News Analysis: Disney Made Quick Work of `Roseanne.’ It’s Not Always So Easy; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Rating To Disney’s New Revolving Credit Facilities; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Adj EPS $1.84; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – BAMTECH IS DEVELOPING DISNEY-BRANDED AND ESPN+ STREAMING PLATFORMS; 12/04/2018 – Disney Forced Into Takeover Offer for Sky by U.K. Authority; 18/04/2018 – CORRECT: Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was 16%, Not 17%, Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29/Shr Offer – Filing; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Rev $14.55B; 12/04/2018 – Four Seasons Resort Orlando Announces New Disney Benefit and Summer Fourth Night Free Package

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. Another trade for 11,000 shares valued at $491,920 was bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J.

Towerview Llc, which manages about $175.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brt Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) by 48,718 shares to 180,292 shares, valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.