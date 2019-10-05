Gm Advisory Group Has Lowered Its Holding in American Express Co (AXP) by $1.89 Million as Stock Value Rose; Centurylink (CTL) Stock Price Rose While Capwealth Advisors Has Lowered Stake

Gm Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 15.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gm Advisory Group Inc sold 15,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 86,670 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.70M, down from 102,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gm Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $114.41. About 2.63M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express Push to Bolster Lending Is Paying Off (Correct); 21/05/2018 – Fitch Rates American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-4 & 2018-5; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 Total U.S. Consumer, Small Business Card Member Loans $63B; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO FILES FOR POTENTIAL NOTES AND FLOATING NOTES DUE 2021, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.4 PCT AT FEB; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.3 PCT AT JAN END; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA REACHES PACT WITH AIMIA-AIR CANADA; 25/04/2018 – EazyDiner Launches India’s Most Powerful Dining Program ‘EazyDiner Prime’ in Association With American Express; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Total Expenses in US Consumer Services Were $2.5B; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $110

Capwealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 2.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc sold 54,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 1.85 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.81 million, down from 1.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.54. About 8.74 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – CenturyLink takes cyber intelligence to the next level with expanded view of threatscape; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – BRUCE HANKS HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 13/03/2018 – North American FTTH and Advanced Broadband Market Report 2017 Forecast to 2021 – Projected Record Level Growth Being Driven by AT&T, CenturyLink and Google – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Net $115M; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS HARVEY PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN; 22/04/2018 – DJ CenturyLink Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTL); 28/03/2018 – Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston Of Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” Headline ACE Comic Con Seattle At The WaMu Theater & CenturyLink Field Event Center; 10/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC CTL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN OF BOARD

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 63 investors sold CTL shares while 170 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 776.49 million shares or 13.47% less from 897.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corp has invested 0.14% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Moreover, Clean Yield has 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 970 shares. Southeastern Asset Mgmt Tn reported 74.90 million shares. Wellington Gp Llp has invested 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). S Muoio & Co Ltd Co owns 120,850 shares or 1.16% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% stake. Sun Life Inc stated it has 769 shares. Lee Danner Bass reported 1.54% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Hap Trading Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Bridgeway Cap Management holds 0.54% or 3.58 million shares in its portfolio. Assetmark owns 37,888 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 0.02% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 447,430 shares. 12,628 are held by Glenmede Na. Eagle Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 222,694 shares. Bell Bancorp owns 99,312 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio.

Analysts await CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. CTL’s profit will be $349.95M for 9.02 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by CenturyLink, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% negative EPS growth.

Capwealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $719.93 million and $699.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3,674 shares to 37,010 shares, valued at $6.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macys Inc Com (NYSE:M) by 130,885 shares in the quarter, for a total of 467,561 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.35 million activity. CLONTZ STEVEN T also bought $404,250 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares. $196,600 worth of stock was bought by GLENN T MICHAEL on Wednesday, May 22. PERRY HARVEY P bought $109,192 worth of stock. STOREY JEFFREY K bought 50,000 shares worth $491,480.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Edge Wealth Ltd has 0.01% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested in 233,457 shares or 1.16% of the stock. Cubic Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 2.14% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Martin Management Ltd Liability Company has 3.04% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Orrstown Financial Ser Incorporated accumulated 10,685 shares. Garrison Asset Management Ltd Llc owns 4,650 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Waverton Investment Ltd has 0.41% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys invested 0.08% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Personal Advsrs stated it has 0% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Group Ltd Liability Co has 0.77% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Westchester Capital Mgmt holds 500 shares. Brandywine Global Inv Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 0.63% or 742,712 shares. Quantitative Mngmt reported 0.1% stake. Wealth Architects Ltd Liability Com owns 2,003 shares. Moreover, Leavell Inv Management Inc has 0.06% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 4,561 shares.

Gm Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $547.47M and $318.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 7,202 shares to 29,612 shares, valued at $3.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 8,497 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,469 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF).