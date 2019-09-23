Gm Advisory Group Has Lowered Its American Express Co (AXP) Holding as Share Value Rose; Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT) Share Price Rose While Pinnacle Holdings Has Lifted Its Holding

Gm Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 15.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gm Advisory Group Inc sold 15,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 86,670 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.70 million, down from 102,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gm Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $117.06. About 546,835 shares traded. American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 12/04/2018 – American Express Will Open Eleventh Location of The CENTURION® Lounge at Denver International Airport; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Richard Petrino Appointed Corporate Controller, Principal Accounting Officer, Effective Immediatel; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Small Business 30-Days Past Due Loans 1.4% of Total; 07/05/2018 – Groupon Launches Local Restaurant Deals for American Express Card Members; 17/05/2018 – American Express Issues $1.2B of 3.375% Notes Due May 2021 and $800M Floating Rate Notes Due May 2021; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Total Loans Were $11.3 Billion for April; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member 30 Days Past Due Loans as % of Total Were 1.2 % for April; 18/04/2018 – AMEX CFO JEFF CAMPBELL COMMENTS ON QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO FILES FOR POTENTIAL NOTES AND FLOATING NOTES DUE 2021, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.3 PCT AT APRIL END VS 2.2 PCT AT MARCH END

Pinnacle Holdings Llc increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT) by 0.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc bought 290 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.78% . The hedge fund held 48,583 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $806.48 million, up from 48,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Eagle Bancorp Montana for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.86 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $17. About 2,314 shares traded. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) has declined 7.93% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.93% the S&P500. Some Historical EBMT News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBMT); 22/05/2018 – EAGLE BANCORP MONTANA SAYS ON MAY 17, LARRY A. DREYER, CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, NOTIFIED CO OF INTENTION TO RETIRE EFFECTIVE OCTOBER 18, 2018 – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – EAGLE BANCORP MONTANA – OUTSIDE DIRECTOR AND VICE CHAIRMAN RICK HAYS WILL ASSUME POSITION OF CHAIRMAN UPON DREYER S RETIREMENT; 24/04/2018 – Eagle Bancorp Montana 1Q EPS 11c; 05/04/2018 Fed St Louis: Eagle Bank President Joins St. Louis Fed’s Little Rock Branch Board

Pinnacle Holdings Llc, which manages about $720.48M and $269.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) by 1,140 shares to 61,504 shares, valued at $1.97 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 177 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,907 shares, and cut its stake in Hess Midstream Partners.

More notable recent Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Fortress Biotech Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Highlights – GlobeNewswire” on March 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “TCF Financial (TCF) Completes Merger With Chemical Financial – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Smart To Buy Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Fortress Biotech Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Highlights – GlobeNewswire” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Eagle Bancorp Montana to acquire Big Muddy Bancorp for $19M – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 1 investors sold EBMT shares while 9 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 2.11 million shares or 1.06% more from 2.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT). Maltese Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 75,444 shares. Ejf Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 425,222 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. 79,700 were accumulated by Glacier Peak Limited Liability. Royal National Bank Of Canada reported 12,186 shares. Thb Asset Management reported 0.36% stake. Citigroup has 1,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pittenger Anderson Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT). Penn Cap Management Inc holds 57,244 shares. Tower Cap Ltd Co (Trc) reported 599 shares. Naples Global Advsr Limited Liability Company accumulated 28,375 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) for 267,724 shares. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Group has invested 0% in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT). Jacobs Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.73% or 236,424 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag owns 2,782 shares.

More notable recent American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Look At American Express Company’s (NYSE:AXP) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With EPS Growth And More, American Express (NYSE:AXP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Woman-Owned Businesses Are Growing 2X Faster On Average Than All Businesses Nationwide – Business Wire” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “American Express August credit card delinquencies rate tick higher – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Crestwood Advsrs Gru Ltd Co invested 0.04% in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP). Davy Asset Mngmt invested 0.81% of its portfolio in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP). Csat Inv Advisory LP reported 10,178 shares. Marathon Asset Limited Liability Partnership holds 1.76% or 1.11M shares in its portfolio. Covington Capital Mngmt invested in 23,943 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Barton Inv holds 0.07% of its portfolio in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP) for 3,870 shares. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company reported 0.34% of its portfolio in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP). Baillie Gifford & Company reported 215,439 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Tn owns 0.02% invested in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP) for 1,419 shares. Wealth Architects Ltd Liability Company owns 2,003 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust & holds 0.35% or 15,370 shares. Johnson Counsel holds 510,713 shares. Central Securities Corporation holds 3.39% or 180,000 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Vigilant has 0.01% invested in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP). Diversified Tru owns 28,462 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio.

Gm Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $547.47M and $318.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 10,615 shares to 355,229 shares, valued at $20.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,304 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,628 shares, and has risen its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT).