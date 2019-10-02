Gm Advisory Group Has Lowered By $1.89 Million Its American Express Co (AXP) Stake; Hbk Investments LP Has Cut By $23.60 Million Its Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Holding

Hbk Investments LP decreased Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) stake by 88.83% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hbk Investments LP sold 116,280 shares as Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)’s stock declined 8.06%. The Hbk Investments LP holds 14,620 shares with $2.98 million value, down from 130,900 last quarter. Palo Alto Networks Inc now has $19.79B valuation. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $204.04. About 747,222 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 22/05/2018 – Portnox Announces New NAC-as-a-Service, Portnox CLEAR App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 26/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Evident.Io; 22/05/2018 – Demisto Announces Its Enterprise App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 29/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 2 TO 100% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY SECDO; 22/05/2018 – Medigate Announces Medical Device Cybersecurity App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/05/2018 – CyberX Announces New ICS Asset Visibility & Threat Monitoring App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 07/03/2018 Palo Alto Networks Rises for 9 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 22/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC PANW.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $210 FROM $190; 04/05/2018 – The Famous Soccer Player Hiding Out in a Bakery in Palo Alto

Gm Advisory Group Inc decreased American Express Co (AXP) stake by 15.08% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gm Advisory Group Inc sold 15,393 shares as American Express Co (AXP)’s stock rose 6.28%. The Gm Advisory Group Inc holds 86,670 shares with $10.70 million value, down from 102,063 last quarter. American Express Co now has $93.82B valuation. The stock decreased 3.10% or $3.62 during the last trading session, reaching $113.08. About 3.25M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – FITBIT PAY ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK AND CARD ISSUERS AMERICAN EXPRESS, BANK OF AMERICA, CAPITAL ONE, U.S. BANK AND WELLS FARGO IN U.S; 18/04/2018 – American Express Co Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.3 PCT AT APRIL END VS 2.2 PCT AT MARCH END; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS STATEMENT REGARDING ORBITZ CYBER ATTACK; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Global Merchant Services Net $472M; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY REVENUE $9.7 BLN; 20/03/2018 – American Express Will Elevate Fraud Monitoring for Accounts That Might Have Been Impacted by Orbitz Attack; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Small Business Net Write-Off Rate 1.7%; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Withdraws American Express Bank FSB Ratings; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 7 analysts covering Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Palo Alto Networks has $30000 highest and $19500 lowest target. $257.50’s average target is 26.20% above currents $204.04 stock price. Palo Alto Networks had 12 analyst reports since April 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 5 by Credit Suisse. On Thursday, September 5 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 5 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Thursday, September 5, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, September 5 report. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Tuesday, August 20.

Hbk Investments LP increased O Reilly Automotive Inc New (Call) stake by 4,500 shares to 17,400 valued at $6.43 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) stake by 60,734 shares and now owns 132,192 shares. Lilly Eli & Co (Call) was raised too.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 13.59 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.