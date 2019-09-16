Gm Advisory Group Has Lifted Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS); Career Education Corp. (CECO) Holder Oberweis Asset Management Has Upped Its Holding

Gm Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 18.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gm Advisory Group Inc bought 2,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 14,628 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.04M, up from 12,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gm Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $136.19. About 1.98 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 19/03/2018 – Forbes: Disney’s ‘Lady And The Tramp’ Remake To Be A Disney Streaming; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – MODIFICATION OF EQUITY AWARDS FROM PROPOSED DISNEY & NEW FOX DEALS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED ADJ EPS BY $0.02/SHARE IN QTR; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s Incredibles 2; 24/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp reveals new images, video of $1B Disney-area O-Town West (Video); 14/03/2018 – Disney Names Bob Chapek Chairman of Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products Segment; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REMAIN CONFIDENT FOX ASSET DEAL WILL GO FORWARD – CNBC; 14/03/2018 – Disney announces strategic reorganization, effective immediately; 26/04/2018 – Disney plays up local ties in China amid trade standoff; 23/05/2018 – Nine News Australia: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9New; 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Offer Say on Executive Pay, and They Dislike It

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Career Education Corp. (CECO) by 83.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 123,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.41% . The institutional investor held 270,719 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.16M, up from 147,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Career Education Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $19.01. About 105,510 shares traded. Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) has risen 4.06% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.06% the S&P500. Some Historical CECO News: 26/04/2018 – The Keystone School to Offer Postsecondary Career Education Program; 16/04/2018 A&G Realty Partners Launches Healthcare Property Division; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Educati; 24/04/2018 – Career Education Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Arkansas DoH: Career Education & Workforce Development Board; 17/05/2018 – Career Education 30.9% Owned by Hedge Funds; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Education Realty Trust — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results; 14/05/2018 – West Covina Welcomes New Career Training Re; 02/05/2018 – Career Education 1Q EPS 25c; 02/05/2018 – Career Education 1Q Rev $148.1M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. South Texas Money Management Ltd invested in 0.19% or 32,537 shares. Marathon Capital Mgmt accumulated 0.11% or 1,876 shares. Evercore Wealth Management owns 103,070 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Archford Strategies Limited Liability holds 9,143 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Kingdon Capital Mngmt Lc stated it has 95,823 shares. Davy Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.18% or 3,888 shares in its portfolio. Horan Capital Advisors Llc holds 1% or 10,618 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp holds 0.7% or 785,599 shares in its portfolio. America First Inv Ltd reported 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Boyd Watterson Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company Oh holds 0.14% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1,513 shares. Mirae Asset Invs Company reported 0.18% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Annex Advisory Limited Liability Corp reported 2,962 shares. Maryland-based Brown Advisory has invested 0.4% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hartline Inv stated it has 31,991 shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Com accumulated 10,500 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.69, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold CECO shares while 37 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 56.07 million shares or 0.12% more from 56.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kbc Group Inc Nv holds 0% or 18,420 shares in its portfolio. Verition Fund Mgmt accumulated 15,195 shares. Kepos Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO). Fmr Limited Liability owns 0.01% invested in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) for 2.83 million shares. Pnc Group Inc invested in 0% or 12,220 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mgmt Ltd reported 0.11% in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 23,864 shares. Frontier Lc has invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO). 57,331 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc. Tower Research Ltd Liability (Trc) invested 0% of its portfolio in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 9,593 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 65,086 shares. Retail Bank Of America De reported 51,518 shares. Strs Ohio invested 0% in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO). Driehaus Capital Limited Com owns 405,358 shares.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10B and $550.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) by 14,600 shares to 34,940 shares, valued at $739,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Knowles Corp. (NYSE:KN) by 40,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,700 shares, and cut its stake in Dmc Global Inc..

