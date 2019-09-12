Gm Advisory Group Has Cut Its Position in American Express Co (AXP) by $1.89 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Tableau Software (DATA) Market Valuation Rose, Stevens Capital Management LP Increased Stake by $5.46 Million

Stevens Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 195.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp bought 32,899 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 49,705 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.25M, up from 16,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80 billion market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 24/04/2018 – Tableau Expands Platform with New Product, Tableau Prep; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss/Shr 57c; 07/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 02/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Sprint, Tableau Shine, Square, Spotify Drop — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss $46.5M; 27/03/2018 United Nations Establishes Tableau as Visual Analytics Standard, Streamlines Global Adoption of Platform; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Rev $246.2M; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $83; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q REV. $224.0M, EST. $217.9M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tableau Software Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DATA)

Gm Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 15.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gm Advisory Group Inc sold 15,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 86,670 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.70M, down from 102,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gm Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $119.38. About 2.27 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 16/05/2018 – Billboard: Female Powerhouses Talk Diversity, Inclusion at American Express Women in Music Leadership Academy; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO QTRLY CONSOLIDATED EXPENSES WERE $6.9 BLN, UP 9 PERCENT FROM $6.3 BLN A YEAR AGO; 21/03/2018 – AmEx Hires Standard Chartered’s Marrs to Lead Commercial Unit; 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – FITBIT PAY ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK AND CARD ISSUERS AMERICAN EXPRESS, BANK OF AMERICA, CAPITAL ONE, U.S. BANK AND WELLS FARGO IN U.S; 18/04/2018 – American Express earnings beats: $1.86 per share, vs $1.71 per share expected; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE — PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.2 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.7 PCT AT JAN END; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Net Write-off Rate, Principal Only, Was 1.9 % for April; 22/05/2018 – Deem Signs Multi-Year Partnership with American Express Global Business Travel; 18/04/2018 – CAMPBELL: AMEX EXPECTS TO CONTINUE GROWING ONLINE SAVINGS UNIT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.87, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 65 investors sold DATA shares while 96 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 69.78 million shares or 5.52% less from 73.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Eaton Vance Management stated it has 19,662 shares. Wexford Lp reported 2.72% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.01% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 11,173 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al accumulated 0.01% or 9,930 shares. Doheny Asset Ca holds 0.99% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 7,145 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Limited reported 0.01% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). M&T State Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Wolverine Asset Ltd Liability Co has 0.06% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). 4,516 are held by Advisory Limited Liability. The Ohio-based Fifth Third National Bank has invested 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Hsbc Public Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc invested in 0.02% or 173,897 shares. Redwood Investments Ltd invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). 1,856 are owned by Grp Inc.

More notable recent Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Manage To Avoid Nautilus’s (NYSE:NLS) Devastating 94% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “There’s A Lot To Like About Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s (NYSE:ADS) Upcoming 0.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) Struggling With Its 7.1% Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Reuters.com‘s news article titled: “Dow posts biggest one-day drop since October as recession fears take hold – Reuters” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88 billion and $2.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Columbia Sportswear Co (NASDAQ:COLM) by 7,749 shares to 29,227 shares, valued at $2.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 121,344 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,005 shares, and cut its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sandy Spring State Bank holds 50,718 shares. Northstar Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,051 shares. Front Barnett Associate Limited Liability accumulated 73,991 shares or 1.53% of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested 0.34% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 1.81M are held by Price T Rowe Md. 731 are owned by Ironwood Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & Co has 0.18% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 7.56M shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd has invested 0.04% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Dearborn Ltd has invested 0.02% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Victory Inc invested in 0.01% or 57,371 shares. Somerville Kurt F owns 1,650 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Davenport And Ltd Com reported 49,142 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Inv Limited Liability accumulated 6,226 shares. 8.06 million are owned by Egerton Cap (Uk) Limited Liability Partnership. 3.74M were accumulated by Century Cos.

Gm Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $547.47M and $318.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchang Traded Fd I (FMB) by 22,483 shares to 103,407 shares, valued at $5.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 8,497 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,469 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP).

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “What to Expect from Salesforceâ€™s Second-Quarter Earnings Thursday – Investorplace.com” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Look At American Express Company’s (NYSE:AXP) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.