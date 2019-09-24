Gm Advisory Group Decreased Its Holding in American Express Co (AXP) by $1.89 Million as Share Value Rose; As Clean Harbors (CLH) Stock Value Rose, Holder Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Has Decreased Holding

Gm Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 15.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gm Advisory Group Inc sold 15,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 86,670 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.70M, down from 102,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gm Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $119. About 1.59 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 23/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change; 07/05/2018 – GROUPON LAUNCHES LOCAL RESTAURANT DEALS FOR AMEX MEMBERS; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO 1Q REV. $9.7B, EST. $9.51B; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Ratings on American Express Bank, FSB; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA REACHES PACT WITH AIMIA-AIR CANADA; 26/04/2018 – American Express Co Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Petrino to Assume Role From David Fabricant, Acting Corporate Controller and Principal Accounting Office; 18/04/2018 – American Express Posts 31% Jump in First-Quarter Profit; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS -PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.3 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.4 PCT AT FEB END; 16/04/2018 – American Express’ Plenti program will end on July 10 and all Plenti points will expire on that date

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (CLH) by 41.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc sold 374,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 527,669 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.52M, down from 901,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Clean Harbors Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $76.6. About 49,894 shares traded. Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) has risen 38.97% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CLH News: 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 12C, EST. LOSS/SHR 16C; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Sees FY18 Net $12M-Net $51M; 21/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJ. EBITDA GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Rev $749.8M; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Sees Full-Yr 2018 Adjusted EBITDA of $440M-$480M; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Position in Clean Harbors; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $88.3M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Clean Harbors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLH)

Gm Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $547.47M and $318.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,304 shares to 14,628 shares, valued at $2.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWV) by 5,188 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,404 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchang Traded Fd I (FMB).

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “American Express declares $0.43 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” published on September 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “US Indexes Close Mostly Flat Monday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx holds 0.13% or 3,000 shares in its portfolio. Wheatland Advsr Inc holds 5,200 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Lc holds 0.12% or 29,558 shares in its portfolio. 938,478 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. First Interstate Bancorp reported 1.93% stake. Stanley Capital invested in 4.24% or 71,430 shares. Independent Order Of Foresters stated it has 0.21% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Martingale Asset Management LP accumulated 0.57% or 443,538 shares. Lee Danner & Bass holds 7,283 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Vigilant Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, a Maine-based fund reported 400 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 370 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Profit Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.1% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). The Georgia-based Advisory Svcs Network Llc has invested 0.11% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Semper Augustus Group Ltd invested in 20,425 shares. Private Ocean Lc accumulated 1,394 shares.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.30 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14 billion and $8.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Murphy Usa Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 112,347 shares to 659,496 shares, valued at $55.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 87,147 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.24M shares, and has risen its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold CLH shares while 85 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 49.15 million shares or 1.57% less from 49.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utah Retirement has invested 0.01% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Wells Fargo Company Mn accumulated 105,829 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.04% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Parkside Savings Bank And Trust reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Moreover, Renaissance Technology Ltd Llc has 0.1% invested in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) for 1.65 million shares. Fil Ltd invested in 68,127 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & invested in 0% or 2,000 shares. Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability accumulated 5,700 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 342,168 shares. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) for 205,743 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Grp Inc has 0.01% invested in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Sigma Planning, a Michigan-based fund reported 4,145 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc has 0% invested in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) for 12,295 shares. Neuberger Berman Llc invested 0.04% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Principal Financial Group Inc holds 0.01% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) or 229,772 shares.