Gm Advisory Group Continues to Hold Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS); Invesco LTD Position In Avnet (AVT) Was Boosted

Gm Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 18.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gm Advisory Group Inc bought 2,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 14,628 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.04M, up from 12,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gm Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $132.43. About 8.66 million shares traded or 1.43% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO NOT PLANNING ANY NEW VENTURE YET POST DISNEY DEAL; 24/04/2018 – Mighty reviews see cliffhanger ‘Infinity War’ poised for huge opening; 26/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney operator girds for 1% dent to net profit; 25/04/2018 – PRESIDENT OF WALT DISNEY IMAGINEERING BOB WEIS SAYS IN SHANGHAI; 30/05/2018 – News Analysis: Disney Made Quick Work of `Roseanne.’ It’s Not Always So Easy; 29/05/2018 – Viacom cable networks will stop airing reruns of ABC’s ‘Roseanne’ – spokesperson; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Media Networks Rev $6.14B; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney in the Sky arm-wrestle; 20/03/2018 – Avengers and Other Super Heroes to Assemble at Disney Parks around the World; 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s ‘Roseanne’ hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet

Invesco Ltd increased its stake in Avnet Inc (AVT) by 33.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd bought 104,298 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% . The institutional investor held 416,295 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.85 million, up from 311,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Avnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $44.06. About 259,256 shares traded. Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) has risen 5.31% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AVT News: 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc 3Q Adj EPS $1.02; 22/05/2018 – AVNET DECLARES REGULAR QTRLY DIV $0.19/SHR TO BE PAID JUNE 19; 21/05/2018 – Avnet Investor Day 2018 Webcast Details; 30/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Crown Castle International, Avnet, Computer Programs and, Model N, Century; 02/04/2018 – Avnet Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 14/05/2018 – Avnet Showcases Connected Ecosystem at IoT World 2018; 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc 3Q Loss $320M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Avnet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVT); 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc 3Q Loss/Shr $2.64; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Avnet’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “8 Dividend Stocks to Buy for a Recession – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Disney’s Iger Out As Apple Board Member – Benzinga” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Snow Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 374,733 shares. Korea-based Natl Pension Service has invested 0.92% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). British Columbia Invest Mgmt owns 613,882 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Management holds 1.14 million shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks has invested 0.71% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Semper Augustus Invs Gru Limited Liability holds 1.78% or 21,505 shares in its portfolio. Lumbard & Kellner Ltd Llc reported 13,674 shares stake. Moreover, Essex Financial Services has 1.08% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 26,233 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 0.48% or 42,191 shares in its portfolio. Wade G W reported 0.27% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Centurylink Mgmt holds 0.83% or 15,242 shares. 472,988 were accumulated by Boston Ptnrs. Cim Investment Mangement has 0.22% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Pictet & Cie (Europe) invested in 1.88% or 78,098 shares. 17,486 were reported by Checchi Advisers Limited Company.

More notable recent Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) news were published by: Tucson.com which released: “Avnet to Participate in Citibank and Deutsche Bank Conferences in September – Arizona Daily Star” on August 28, 2019, also Tucson.com with their article: “Avnet Advances IoT Security with Microsoft Azure Sphere Developer Resources – Arizona Daily Star” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Avnet, Inc. (AVT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Avnet, Inc. (AVT)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $388.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) by 12,456 shares to 49,178 shares, valued at $1.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 73,008 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.29 million shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Aberdeen Glbl Opp F (FAM).