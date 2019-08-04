Glynn Capital Management Upped Its Holding in Netflix (NFLX) as Market Value Declined; Equifax (EFX) Stake Has Lifted by North Star Asset Management Inc

Glynn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc. (NFLX) by 11.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc bought 6,767 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 67,024 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.90M, up from 60,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $318.83. About 6.28M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 05/03/2018 – Netflix’s Hastings Steals Spotlight With Top Wealth Gain in 2018; 18/03/2018 – Daryl Hannah directs first feature, wants more women in film industry; 19/04/2018 – It provides payment services to companies such as Uber, Spotify and Netflix; 12/04/2018 – ? Netflix sued over ‘rigged’ […]; 23/03/2018 – Spotify Aims to Be the Next Netflix as It Prepares to Go Public; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle; 17/04/2018 – Netflix overseas sales to surpass US home market; 27/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund: Amazon Made Most Positive Contribution to 1Q Return, Followed by Microsoft and Netflix; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Netflix Revamps Their Parental Controls System; 20/03/2018 – NashvilleBusJrnl: Netflix takes a look at news

North Star Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Equifax (EFX) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc bought 4,323 shares as the company's stock rose 11.75% . The institutional investor held 113,727 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.48M, up from 109,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Equifax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $138.07. About 700,489 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500.

More notable recent Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "Etsy Changes Its Tune (In a Good Way) – The Motley Fool" on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Equifax set to pay ~$700M to settle data breach probes – WSJ – Seeking Alpha" published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Estimating The Fair Value Of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) – Yahoo Finance" on August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4.

North Star Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.15B and $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 386 shares to 11,400 shares, valued at $13.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Amazon & Disney Will Challenge Netflix in the Streaming TV Market – Nasdaq" on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Has Netflix Fallen Enough? – Seeking Alpha" published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "After Hours Most Active for Jul 17, 2019 : PDBC, NFLX, VICI, VNQI, BAC, BP, QQQ, PETX, CZR, COP, PG, KO – Nasdaq" on July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.

Glynn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $659.77 million and $540.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 14,408 shares to 180,276 shares, valued at $21.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.