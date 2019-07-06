Glynn Capital Management Upped Facebook (FB) Holding by $3.62 Million; Shares Rose; Dowling & Yahnke Has Trimmed Position in Visa (V) by $583,440

Glynn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 9.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc bought 21,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 242,839 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.48M, up from 221,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $560.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $196.4. About 11.16 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica CEO claims influence on U.S. election, Facebook questioned; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS WILL BE TESTING RANGE OF NEW TOOLS FOR CREATORS, STARTING A NEW TEST THAT HIGHLIGHTS A CREATOR’S TOP FANS; 20/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA USED FACEBOOK DATA IN 2016 CAMPAIGN; 22/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE: Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg will join @JBoorstin for a live interview today on @CNBCClosingBell; 05/03/2018 FACEBOOK MEDIA ENABLES SOME PUBLISHERS TO LABEL NEWS `BREAKING’; 04/04/2018 – World’s Biggest Wealth Fund Weighs In on the Facebook Scandal; 13/03/2018 – Social Solutions Global Announces New Certified Implementation Partner Treadwell; 21/03/2018 – The six ways Facebook plans to prevent another Cambridge Analytica incident; 21/03/2018 – Proposed EU online turnover tax “ill-judged” -Irish PM; 15/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Made $1.37B in Net Purchases of Facebook (Video)

Dowling & Yahnke Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 4.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold 3,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 87,475 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.66M, down from 91,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $398.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $176.66. About 4.75 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson & stated it has 1% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Jp Marvel Advisors Limited Liability Co owns 62,771 shares for 3.18% of their portfolio. Cls Invs Ltd Liability accumulated 7,801 shares. Moreover, Gemmer Asset has 0.11% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Estabrook Mngmt accumulated 5,190 shares. Missouri-based Enterprise Financial Serv Corp has invested 0.26% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Klingenstein Fields & holds 0.12% or 14,610 shares in its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund has 29,669 shares. Roanoke Asset Mngmt Corporation owns 2,030 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Selkirk Management Limited Liability Co holds 40,000 shares or 3.54% of its portfolio. Jackson Wealth Management Ltd reported 1.4% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Northeast Management holds 4.56% or 347,174 shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt accumulated 0.28% or 146,050 shares. Wafra Inc has invested 0.43% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Eqis Management Inc stated it has 0.18% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 2,929 shares to 5,678 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charter Communications Inc N by 1,096 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,255 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.00 billion for 33.21 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,099 are held by Welch Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Com. Engineers Gate Manager Lp invested 0.07% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Teewinot Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation holds 13.71% or 245,901 shares in its portfolio. Parus (Uk) Limited reported 20.64% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Harding Loevner Lp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 6.55M shares. Cullinan Associate has 126,600 shares. Zebra Cap Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Signaturefd Ltd Company accumulated 19,340 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Bridgewater Ltd Partnership invested in 35,925 shares. Burney has invested 0.29% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.32% or 5,240 shares. Owl Creek Asset Management Limited Partnership has 0.94% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 152,263 shares. Moreover, Stelac Advisory Ser Ltd Liability has 0.16% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Montag And Caldwell Ltd Company has invested 2.16% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Glynn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $659.77M and $540.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlassian Corp. Plc by 124,447 shares to 389,409 shares, valued at $43.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Docusign Inc. by 251,122 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 368,862 shares, and cut its stake in Workday Inc. (NYSE:WDAY).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $21.33 million activity. Cox Christopher K sold 5,300 shares worth $795,000. Wehner David M. had sold 4,761 shares worth $788,374. Sandberg Sheryl had sold 55,000 shares worth $7.79M.