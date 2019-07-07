Glynn Capital Management Trimmed Position in Proofpoint (PFPT) by $1.74 Million as Share Price Rose; Bank Amer (BAC) Shares Declined While Stillwater Capital Advisors Has Increased Its Position

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 95.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc bought 174,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 356,482 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.84M, up from 182,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $278.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $29.26. About 29.70 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 08/03/2018 – SEC: Merrill Lynch Charged With Gatekeeping Failures in the Unregistered Sales of Securities; 11/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA FINANCIALS CO-HEAD IS SAID TO EXIT; 03/05/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $165 FROM $185; 20/03/2018 – CAT SPOKESWOMAN AMY CAMPBELL COMMENTS AT BOFA-ML CONFERENCE; 30/05/2018 – Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri to Keynote at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 05/04/2018 – BI Nordic: BANK OF AMERICA: Massive amounts of overseas cash are about to pour into the US – and provide a boost to the; 30/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA DISCLOSES PRETAX CHARGE IN FILING; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO DONOFRIO CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL WITH JOURNALISTS; 15/05/2018 – Intersect ENT Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN AIR CFO OKINAKA SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE

Glynn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Proofpoint Inc. (PFPT) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc sold 14,408 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.56% with the market. The hedge fund held 180,276 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.89M, down from 194,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $124.56. About 306,660 shares traded. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has declined 2.64% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2018 Rev $702M-$706M; 03/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Proofpoint; 12/03/2018 Proofpoint Enterprise Archive 4.0 Reduces Time and Cost with Enhanced eDiscovery Visualizations, Mobile Support, and User Inter; 21/05/2018 – Wombat Security Launches Second GDPR Training Module to Improve Employee Understanding of Secure Data Handling; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Loss $40.4M-Loss $37.3M; 24/04/2018 – Wombat Security’s Beyond the Phish® Report Shows That Protecting Confidential Information Remains No. 1 Problem Area for End Users; 29/05/2018 – Proofpoint Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Proofpoint’s Annual Human Factor Cybersecurity Report Details Ransomware Phishing, Cryptocurrency Threats, Cloud Application; 24/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $120

Analysts await Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, up 48.72% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.39 per share. After $-0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Proofpoint, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.39% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold PFPT shares while 77 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.53 million shares or 4.91% more from 48.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 357,495 were accumulated by Bank Of America De. Exane Derivatives holds 7 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory has 1,640 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cwm Limited accumulated 62 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 109,520 shares. North Star, Illinois-based fund reported 25 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 0% stake. Geode Management Llc owns 0.02% invested in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 560,175 shares. Granite Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 56,134 shares. Eagle Asset Management holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 368,579 shares. Sg Americas Ltd holds 51,641 shares. The Germany-based Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has invested 0.04% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Tremblant Capital Group accumulated 378,542 shares. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Com reported 33 shares. Cipher Cap Lp holds 11,948 shares.

More notable recent Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Proofpoint: Recent Pullback A Great Entry Point – Seeking Alpha” on October 15, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Billion-Dollar Unicorns: Proofpoint Steadily Building Through Acquisitions – Seeking Alpha” published on February 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Global State of the Phish Report Finds Social Engineering Cyberattacks and Credential Compromise Jumped in 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on January 24, 2019. More interesting news about Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Proofpoint to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on January 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On WABCO Holdings Inc. (WBC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.45 million activity. Knight David also sold $152,148 worth of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) on Thursday, January 31. 3,200 shares valued at $374,400 were sold by Herren Richard Scott on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Planning Group holds 0.06% or 9,740 shares in its portfolio. Ftb Advsrs Inc invested in 0.21% or 96,349 shares. 7,980 are owned by Security Natl Co. Aperio Group Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.68% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Segment Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 13,661 shares. 160,633 are owned by Van Eck Assocs. Kj Harrison Prtnrs invested in 29,069 shares. Brandes Investment Ptnrs LP reported 2.13% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Stearns Financial Group owns 0.2% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 38,577 shares. 12,250 were accumulated by Portland Counsel Inc. Boyar Asset stated it has 3.86% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 10.91M were reported by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board. Trillium Asset Management Ltd Llc owns 1.21% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 867,471 shares. Menlo Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 3.28% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Weatherstone invested 0.49% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $603.89 million and $458.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 17,809 shares to 18,065 shares, valued at $3.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IYF) by 3,739 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,954 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours: Top Apple Exec to Depart, Most Big Banks Raising Dividends – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Bank of America and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, 9News.com published: “Fed OKs Bank of America’s plan to return billions of dollars back to shareholders – 9News.com KUSA” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “2 Stocks We’re Watching Now – Nasdaq” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Brace for disappointing bank earnings, Atlantic Equities says – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 05, 2019.