Glynn Capital Management Stake in Veeva Systems Class A (VEEV) Trimmed by $7.93 Million; Rock Springs Capital Management LP Has Increased Its Holding in Radius Health (RDUS) by $1.80 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Radius Health Inc (RDUS) by 6.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.58% . The hedge fund held 1.25M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.45M, up from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Radius Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $26.94. About 534,848 shares traded or 2.84% up from the average. Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) has declined 11.25% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.25% the S&P500. Some Historical RDUS News: 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH INTENDS TO APPEAL, SEEK RE-EXAMINATION; 08/03/2018 FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Q–Radius Health 02/15/2018 – 02/14/2023 – M5Q50A03R7; 23/03/2018 – CHMP ADOPTED NEGATIVE OPINION FOR ELADYNOS (ABALOPARATIDE); 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH INC – EMA INFORMED CO THAT CHMP WILL ADOPT A NEGATIVE OPINION ON MAA ON THURSDAY; 25/05/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 20/04/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 12/03/2018 – Radius Health Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH: CHMP WILL ADOPT A NEGATIVE OPINION ON MAA; 14/05/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER FITZPATRICK TO STEP DOWN

Glynn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc Class A (VEEV) by 19.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc sold 48,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The hedge fund held 196,121 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.79M, down from 245,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Veeva Systems Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $151.31. About 2.48 million shares traded or 63.34% up from the average. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q REV. $195.5M, EST. $189.1M; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $826 MLN TO $830 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Net $44.3M; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $1.32, REV VIEW $818.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 Ora, Inc. Unifies its Clinical Environment with Veeva to Accelerate Trial Execution; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 27/03/2018 – Align Clinical CRO: Leading CROs Form New Industry Standards Group to Improve Collaboration with Sponsors

Since May 10, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $97,396 activity.

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00 million and $2.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) by 32,129 shares to 505,371 shares, valued at $51.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 320,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,000 shares, and cut its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 17 investors sold RDUS shares while 26 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 35.79 million shares or 21.47% less from 45.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Laurion Capital Mngmt LP reported 0.01% stake. Numerixs Inv Technology stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Jefferies Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 8,047 shares. Mackay Shields Lc owns 64,488 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. American Grp Incorporated holds 0% or 28,654 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 31,600 shares. Group Inc One Trading Lp, a Illinois-based fund reported 20,295 shares. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated holds 95,826 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street Corporation reported 1.98M shares. Artisan Partnership owns 830,451 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). California Public Employees Retirement accumulated 108,303 shares. Charles Schwab Invest reported 252,470 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio stated it has 200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Us Savings Bank De holds 0% in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) or 258 shares.

Glynn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $659.77M and $585.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Square Inc Class A by 232,744 shares to 300,335 shares, valued at $21.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,854 shares, and has risen its stake in Docusign Inc.

