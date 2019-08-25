Glynn Capital Management Stake In Netflix (NFLX) Was Increased; Boston Partners Cut Position in Edison Intl (EIX) by $46.27 Million as Share Value Rose

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Edison Intl (EIX) by 14.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 758,572 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The institutional investor held 4.60M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $284.86 million, down from 5.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Edison Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $72.11. About 1.91 million shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 16/05/2018 – Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison issues initiation on UmweltBank (UBK); 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – CON EDISON IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, ITS MINI-TENDER OFFER OR MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTATION; 18/04/2018 – Pacific Edge Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Edison for Apr. 25; 07/03/2018 – New Marketplace-Edison Research Poll Finds Americans Still Fear Recession Decade after Financial Crash; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – SoCal Edison – 04/24/2018 12:59 PM; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Con Edison May Benefit, Electric Power Up This Quarter; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – SoCal Edison – 04/04/2018 03:25 PM; 16/04/2018 – Azuri Wins Edison Award Second Year Running; 21/05/2018 – Con Edison CEO: Smart Meters, Technology and Renewables Will Improve Service to Customers; 25/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – So Cal Edison – 03/25/2018 02:44 PM

Glynn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc. (NFLX) by 11.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc bought 6,767 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 67,024 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.90M, up from 60,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $5.49 during the last trading session, reaching $291.44. About 6.33 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Stable Outlook Reflects View Netflix’s Operating Results Will Improve Gradually; 16/04/2018 – Netflix shows it still has plenty of growth left in the U.S; 19/05/2018 – Decider: Netflix Is Still Nabbing More And More Subscribers Each Quarter; 10/04/2018 – Pure Earth Partners With Narcos Star Taliana Vargas and Over 30 Designers on Jewelry Collection To Fight Pollution; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Rev $3.70B; 09/03/2018 – Tech Today: Netflix’s Halo, Finisar’s Dismal Report, Big Blue’s View — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: Obamas Reach Deal With Netflix To Produce Variety Of Content; 21/05/2018 – The mental strategy Netflix CEO Reed Hastings used to grow a billion-dollar business; 30/04/2018 – Fierce Wireless: Netflix CEO says there’s no limit on investing in new shows; 09/03/2018 – Mercury News: Report: Barack and Michele Obama in discussions to produce shows for Netflix

More notable recent Edison International (NYSE:EIX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A Closer Look At The New Clean Energy ETF – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Could The Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Why Beyond Meat Is Trading Way Above Its $160 Offering Price – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Edison International (NYSE:EIX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Wells Fargo Still Cautious On California Utilities – Benzinga” published on March 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Edison International Stock Jumped 10.6% in July – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.68 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EIX’s profit will be $601.59 million for 10.73 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.33% EPS growth.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $75.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 1.24M shares to 17.10 million shares, valued at $1.01B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 236,305 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.96M shares, and has risen its stake in Pq Group Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold EIX shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 263.31 million shares or 2.02% less from 268.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerce Savings Bank invested 0% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). 933 were accumulated by Hanson And Doremus Mngmt. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd invested in 354,221 shares. Moreover, Da Davidson & has 0.02% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 23,464 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment stated it has 39,700 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Icon Advisers Inc stated it has 38,300 shares. South Dakota Inv Council reported 25,300 shares. Cetera Advisors Ltd Co reported 12,100 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Checchi Capital Advisers Lc holds 0.02% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) or 3,252 shares. Cohen Capital Management holds 0.46% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) or 30,980 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas stated it has 0.01% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Captrust Fincl has invested 0.01% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). 668,284 are owned by Columbus Hill Management Limited Partnership. Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.07% or 23,151 shares. Adage Cap Grp Limited Liability Company has invested 0.14% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ima Wealth accumulated 0% or 19 shares. Tanaka Capital Mngmt invested in 1.17% or 1,085 shares. Geode Cap owns 0.52% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 5.61M shares. Cibc World Mkts holds 0.3% or 184,322 shares. Hl Serv Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 860 shares in its portfolio. 16,965 are owned by Kessler Gru Lc. Moreover, J Goldman And LP has 1.13% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 56,098 shares. Agf Invests owns 243,122 shares. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank reported 7,233 shares. Shell Asset reported 33,540 shares. Retail Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.08% or 2,976 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru reported 0.05% stake. Psagot Inv House holds 0.01% or 335 shares. 2,900 are held by Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Oakbrook Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 18,774 shares.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Netflix Has a Lot to Prove This Week – Nasdaq” on April 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Netflix battles theaters over Scorsese film – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Mario Gabelli Sees Good Value In CBS – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: ROKU, PINS, NFLX, MCD – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SunTrust sees content bounce for Netflix – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Glynn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $659.77 million and $540.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 19,378 shares to 173,339 shares, valued at $21.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 18,571 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 199,667 shares, and cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.