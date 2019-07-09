Glynn Capital Management Stake in Netflix (NFLX) Increased as Shares Rose; Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Has Decreased Position in Procter & Gamble (PG) by $21.02 Million as Stock Price Rose

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 2.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel sold 202 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,877 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $923.67 million, down from 9,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $114.05. About 5.30 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-PROCTER & GAMBLE TO INVEST AROUND $50 MLN IN ITS PRODUCTION FACILITIES IN RUSSIA IN 2018 – EXEC; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC; 19/04/2018 – P&G – 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO DECREASE 31% TO 33% VERSUS FISCAL YEAR 2017 GAAP EPS OF $5.59; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 19/04/2018 – P&G Needs a Workout, Not Vitamins — Heard on the Street; 19/04/2018 – CORRECT: P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +6% TO +8%; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BABY, FEMININE AND FAMILY CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 17/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C

Glynn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc. (NFLX) by 11.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc bought 6,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 67,024 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.90M, up from 60,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $376.16. About 3.11 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 15/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST TO OFFER XFINITY PACKAGES INCLUDING NETFLIX SUB; 16/04/2018 – NFLX: LOOKING FOR NEW IP OR OTHER ASSETS TO BUY; 29/03/2018 – IQiyi, Baidu’s Netflix of China, Makes U.S. Market Debut; 20/03/2018 – ‘The Crown’ producers apologize for royal show pay disparity; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Expands Growth In International Markets; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – UNDER DEAL OFFERS & AVAILABILITY WILL VARY BY MARKET AND BE OPEN TO NEW AND EXISTING CUSTOMERS; 06/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Netflix offering more than $300 million for billboard company; 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:; 11/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $360 FROM $315

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $26.05 million activity. On Tuesday, January 22 HASTINGS REED sold $22.29M worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 67,907 shares.

Glynn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $659.77 million and $540.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 18,759 shares to 278,983 shares, valued at $44.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Docusign Inc. by 251,122 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 368,862 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. 9,000 shares were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima, worth $891,000 on Tuesday, February 12. Another trade for 1.21 million shares valued at $119.77 million was sold by PELTZ NELSON. 19,049 shares were sold by Grabowski Mary Theresa, worth $1.81 million. $2.97M worth of stock was sold by Taylor David S on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $2.93 million were sold by Sheppard Valarie L. Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750 worth of stock or 3,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66 billion for 26.90 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel, which manages about $228.64M and $279.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Etf (VTI) by 7 shares to 4,500 shares, valued at $651.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 9 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,151 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).