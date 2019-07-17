Glynn Capital Management Stake In Facebook (FB) Was Raised; Baldwin Brothers Stake in Intel (INTC) Has Raised as Market Value Declined

Glynn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 9.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc bought 21,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 242,839 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.48M, up from 221,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $581.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $203.84. About 11.37M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – U.S. Senate subcommittee seeks information on Facebook data; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Zuckerberg Says Regulation of Industry ‘Inevitable’; 11/04/2018 – Sen. Young: VIDEO: Young Pushes to Protect Hoosier Privacy During Hearing with Facebook CEO; 12/04/2018 – New York Post: Facebook is the least-trusted tech company by a country mile; 22/05/2018 – BEFORE GERMAN ELECTIONS FACEBOOK WORKED WITH GERMAN AUTHORITIES- ZUCKERBERG; 18/03/2018 – U.S. Republican lawmakers concerned by Facebook data leak; 11/05/2018 – Facebook is reportedly exploring the creation of its own cryptocurrency; 26/03/2018 – The FTC declined to confirm last week that it was investigating Facebook and whether it violated a consent decree the tech company signed with the agency in 2011; 04/04/2018 – Facebook Says It’s Possible Most Users Had Their Data Accessed; 15/05/2018 – Senator Investment Adds Facebook, Exits Bank of America: 13F

Baldwin Brothers Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 121.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc bought 5,961 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,859 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $583,000, up from 4,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $49.17. About 17.13 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 27/04/2018 – Intel beat on both the top and bottom lines in the first quarter; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY MODEM/ADJACENCIES GROWTH OF 4% YOY; 26/04/2018 – INTEL SAYS HIGHER SELLING PRICES HELPED PC UNIT TO GROW; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Alert; 04/05/2018 – Investor Intel: Lithium’s not so secret untapped supply; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Iran, Israel exchange fire in direct escalation; 20/03/2018 – SENATE INTEL CMTE NEWSER ON RUSSIA HACK FINDINGS: LIVE; 26/04/2018 – INTEL 1Q REV. $16.1B, EST. $15.06B; 19/03/2018 – Intel’s Bryant Would Serve as Chmn Until Conclusion of 2019 Annual Meeting if Electe; 03/04/2018 – Apple to replace Intel chips with own processors in 2020 Macs, sources say

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,819 are held by Cape Cod Five Cents Bancorporation. Brown Cap Ltd holds 0.03% or 20,506 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.71% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 109,597 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt accumulated 76,135 shares. Snow Cap Mgmt LP owns 14,233 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Alta Mgmt Limited Com reported 492,937 shares or 4.84% of all its holdings. Highland Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 42,000 shares. 53,267 were reported by Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt. Bandera Prtn Limited Liability Corp invested in 7.55% or 73,150 shares. Peoples Fincl Service Corporation accumulated 0.03% or 410 shares. Wellington Shields Co Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.19% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Loeb Ptnrs reported 0% stake. Leisure Capital Management holds 0.62% or 4,397 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.84% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 466 were reported by Hanson And Doremus Invest Mngmt.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $11.16 million activity. The insider Wehner David M. sold $788,374. $7.97M worth of stock was sold by Sandberg Sheryl on Wednesday, January 23. $128,408 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Stretch Colin.

Glynn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $659.77 million and $540.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7,064 shares to 23,454 shares, valued at $41.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Docusign Inc. by 251,122 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 368,862 shares, and cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $352,535 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miracle Mile Limited Liability Com invested in 67,890 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Iberiabank Corp has invested 0.91% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Lafayette Invests holds 63,825 shares. 55,052 are held by Reilly Advisors Ltd Liability Co. Oberweis Asset Mngmt holds 0.08% or 7,870 shares in its portfolio. Horan Capital Advisors Ltd Liability reported 53,660 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership owns 60,700 shares. Peoples Financial Services Corp invested in 0.84% or 30,413 shares. Department Mb Fin Bancshares N A owns 5,061 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Ghp Advsr Inc holds 0.88% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 126,592 shares. Mason Street Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.71% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 641,556 shares. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset holds 0.23% or 10,169 shares in its portfolio. Armstrong Henry H Assocs has invested 4.88% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management holds 0.64% or 109,379 shares in its portfolio.

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93M and $671.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1,998 shares to 106,294 shares, valued at $16.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Haemonetics Corp (NYSE:HAE) by 6,004 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,899 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).