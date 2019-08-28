Glynn Capital Management Stake In Facebook (FB) Was Has Increased; Philip Morris Intl (PM) Shareholder Grassi Investment Management Lowered Its Holding by $3.30 Million as Share Price Declined

Glynn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 9.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc bought 21,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 242,839 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.48M, up from 221,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $517.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $181.34. About 6.70 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 05/04/2018 – CALSTRS TO ENGAGE WITH FACEBOOK MANAGEMENT ON SECURITY ISSUES; 18/04/2018 – IBD: Facebook To Design Own Chips, Cut Back On Intel, Qualcomm Reliance; 27/03/2018 – Three users of the Facebook Messenger app sued Facebook on Tuesday in a class action suit, and asked for unspecified damages; 05/04/2018 – Election Law: “EXCLUSIVE: Robert Mercer backed a secretive group that worked with Facebook, Google to target anti-Muslim ads; 16/03/2018 – Changes to Snap’s advertising marketplace could give it a shot at competing with Google and Facebook; 09/03/2018 – FACEBOOK GAINS EXCLUSIVE VIDEO RIGHTS TO 25 WEEKDAY MLB GAMES; 26/04/2018 – Facebook didn’t mention Cambridge Analytica by name in its filing, but clearly told investors that more such incidents will probably be discovered; 20/03/2018 – Rep. Castro on Facebook Personal Data Usage (Audio); 12/04/2018 – Many believe Facebook is having a negative impact on society around the world Mark Zuckerberg’s former pollster has the data to prove it; 19/03/2018 – Facebook regulatory risk is higher after big data leak, says analyst

Grassi Investment Management decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM) by 77.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management sold 37,507 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 10,590 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $936,000, down from 48,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.85B market cap company. The stock increased 4.75% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $75.11. About 12.77 million shares traded or 122.06% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY CIGARETTE SHIPMENT VOLUME OF 164.3 BLN UNITS, DOWN BY 9.3 BLN UNITS OR 5.3%; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Credit Risk Protected by De-Leveraging Path; 08/03/2018 Philip Morris International Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 Per Share; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Currency-neutral Net Rev Growth of Approximately 8.0%; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – THE EUR 300 MLN INVESTMENT INCLUDED CONSTRUCTION OF 3 BUILDINGS; FACILITY IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL BY END OF 2018; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Marlboro Cigarette Shipments 57.97B; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and F; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – IT IS PROPOSED THAT 14 NOMINEES FOR DIRECTOR ARE ELECTED AT ANNUAL MEETING, INCLUDING A NEW NOMINEE; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST ON LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21 million and $674.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) by 5,330 shares to 56,240 shares, valued at $8.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T (NYSE:T) by 280,815 shares in the quarter, for a total of 295,382 shares, and has risen its stake in Starwood Prop (NYSE:STWD).

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Philip Morris slumps while peers hold up – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bernstein recommends Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Breakfast: No-Deal Brexit More Likely – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Tobacco Stocks React As FDA Investigates Reports Of Seizures After Vaping – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – U.S. Futures Flat as 30-Year Bond Inverts – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 13.71 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arvest National Bank Trust Division reported 0.03% stake. Prudential Pcl has invested 0.11% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Intact Invest accumulated 0.36% or 113,000 shares. Freestone Cap Hldgs Limited Liability Company holds 41,213 shares. Keybank Association Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 501,465 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Liability Corp owns 10,704 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Bryn Mawr Tru Company holds 33,760 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. American Grp stated it has 5.11M shares. E&G LP holds 0.25% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 6,547 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 129,661 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Agf Invs America Inc has 1.65% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Macroview Management Ltd Liability Company has 0.11% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 503 shares. Ssi Invest owns 2,433 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Sunbelt Secs stated it has 9,058 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 57,012 are owned by Riverhead Capital Mngmt Lc. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp accumulated 152,263 shares or 0.94% of the stock. Cantillon Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 1.91% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Thomas White Intl invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Caprock holds 12,538 shares. Capital Sarl reported 35,715 shares. Kames Cap Pcl has invested 1.38% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Fiduciary Tru Comm holds 17,253 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Kensico Mgmt invested in 2.76% or 840,600 shares. Bahl Gaynor Inc accumulated 6,735 shares. Pittenger Anderson, a Nebraska-based fund reported 35,542 shares. 45,532 are held by Natl Asset Mgmt. Fundsmith Llp holds 6.37 million shares or 6.03% of its portfolio. South Texas Money Limited reported 1,200 shares. Fcg Advsrs Lc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 6,349 shares.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Better Second Half of 2019 Buy: Facebook (FB) vs. Amazon (AMZN) Stock – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook: Beat Goes On – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook (FB) stock could have big upside following Q4 earnings – Nasdaq” on January 26, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook warns over Libra plans – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) stock will bounce back from this recent sell-off, but things may get worse before they get better – Live Trading News” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Glynn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $659.77M and $540.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 32,806 shares to 87,007 shares, valued at $21.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atlassian Corp. Plc by 124,447 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 389,409 shares, and cut its stake in Appfolio Inc..