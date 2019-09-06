Glynn Capital Management Stake in Facebook (FB) Has Upped as Stock Rose; Bank Amer Com (BAC) Shares Rose While Moneta Group Investment Advisors Trimmed Holding by $20.61 Million

Glynn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 9.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc bought 21,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 242,839 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.48 million, up from 221,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $187.51. About 8.63 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – Rep. Cardenas: CONGRESSMAN TONY CARDENAS WANTS PRIVACY ANSWERS FROM FACEBOOK; 28/03/2018 – Facebook’s Crisis PR Out of Touch, says PR Expert Dobson; 10/04/2018 – Facebook Fallout Deals Blow to Mercers’ Political Clout; 04/04/2018 – Facebook Updates Policies After Privacy Outcry; Limits Data Use; 28/03/2018 – Facebook unveiled new tools Wednesday to make it easier for users to see and access the data the social network holds on them; 19/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Facebook says it has hired a digital forensics firm “to conduct a comprehensive audit of Cambridge; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK’S ZUCKERBERG MAY SPEAK OUT WITHIN 24 HOURS: AXIOS; 24/04/2018 – THX® Announces Premium Large Format Cinema Offering at CinemaCon 2018; 15/03/2018 – CMO Today: Publishers Wary of Facebook News Video Push; NBC News Considers Streaming Service; Disney Reshuffle; 13/03/2018 – Britain to consider new tax mechanism for online sales

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (BAC) by 93.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold 51,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 3,733 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49M, down from 55,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $254.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $27.9. About 21.05M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-BofA is arranging a $6 bln loan for Petrobras Unit bid- Bloomberg; 09/04/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Drops 31% This Year, BofA Leads; 02/04/2018 – Hawaii News Now: Source: Panthers bidder to visit Bank of America stadium Monday; 11/05/2018 – Owens & Minor Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA MARCH CREDIT-CARD WRITE-OFFS 2.81% :3481126Z US; 30/05/2018 – MOYNIHAN: BOFA IS AVOIDING RISKY LOANS, SUCH AS SUBPRIME; 25/04/2018 – BOFA SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE SAY-ON-PAY PROPOSAL; 03/05/2018 – Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup are among a group of banks that banned credit card purchases for digital currency in February; 14/05/2018 – Amphastar Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO SAYS SEES BIGGEST OPPORTUNITIES IN PRIME BROKERAGE

Glynn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $659.77 million and $540.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 14,408 shares to 180,276 shares, valued at $21.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Workday Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) by 18,837 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 181,106 shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82B and $956.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del Com (NYSE:CAT) by 17,727 shares to 20,112 shares, valued at $727,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P Mid Cap Etf (IJH) by 14,306 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,319 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT).

