Glynn Capital Management Position in Servicenow (NOW) Decreased by $4.57 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Applied Matls (AMAT) Stock Value Rose, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Has Upped Holding

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc bought 17,744 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 144,518 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.73M, up from 126,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.06% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $45.12. About 11.62M shares traded or 25.01% up from the average. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

Glynn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NOW) by 8.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc sold 18,571 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 199,667 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.22 million, down from 218,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $263.07. About 2.56 million shares traded or 54.76% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SEES FY2018 SUBSCRIPTION GAAP REVENUES $2,400 MLN – $2,415 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Bay Area’s Popular 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD OF DIRECTORS; COMPANY FOUNDER FRED LUDDY TO BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Leader in HfS Blueprint for ServiceNow Services; 09/05/2018 – New ServiceNow Virtual Agent Takes Chat From Conversation to Resolution; 08/05/2018 – KPMG attains ‘Winner’s Circle’ status in HfS Blueprint report: ServiceNow Services 2018; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePl Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 08/05/2018 – 3CLogic Native Integration with ServiceNow Combines the Power of Two Platforms for Holistic Customer Care; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Frank Slootman Decided to Step Down as Chair and Board Member; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – AMAZON KEY SERVICE NOW GIVES CUSTOMERS OPTION TO RECEIVE DELIVERIES INSIDE THEIR VEHICLE

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10 million and $759.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,162 shares to 52,206 shares, valued at $19.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 2,397 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,642 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $43.13 million for 285.95 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,400.00% EPS growth.