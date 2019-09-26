Glynn Capital Management Position in Schlumberger LTD F (SLB) Has Lifted by $437,229; Costco Whsl New (COST) Shareholder Michael & Susan Dell Foundation Has Lowered Holding

Glynn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd F (SLB) by 45.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc bought 11,211 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 36,014 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43M, up from 24,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $34.45. About 5.76M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS IS CONFIDENT THAT THE OFFSHORE DRILLING RIG MARKET WILL RECOVER WITHIN THE NEXT FIVE YEARS; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger says oil sector will see supply challenges this year; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD SPEAKS AT CERA WEEK; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT RE. ONELNG, CO FORMALISED DISCUSSIONS AND ARE ACTIVELY MOVING FORWARD WITH THEM; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES FRACK MARKET BALANCED IN COMING QUARTERS; 12/04/2018 – RUSSIAN WATCHDOG: TALKS ONGOING W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EDCL DEAL; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS MARKET IS ‘BANKING’ ON U.S. SUPPLY GOING FORWARD; 28/04/2018 – Russia gives tentative nod to Schlumberger’s acquisition of EDC – RIA; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA AREA REVENUE INCREASED 1% SEQUENTIALLY; 23/04/2018 – DJ Schlumberger NV, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLB)

Michael & Susan Dell Foundation decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation sold 11,891 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 11,891 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.14 million, down from 23,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $287.62. About 631,409 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 12/04/2018 – Costco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 8.4 PCT; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Health Care Value and Innovation; 08/05/2018 – Costco 3Q EPS $1.38; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- APPROVED A QUARTERLY INCREASE FROM 50 TO 57 CENTS PER SHARE, OR $2.28 ON AN ANNUALIZED BASIS PAYABLE MAY 25, 2018; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – SECOND QUARTER TRAFFIC OR SHOPPING FREQUENCY WAS UP 3.7% WORLDWIDE AND 3.4% IN THE U.S. – CONF CALL; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco Division; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Same-Store Sales Rose 8.6%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS U.S. MEMBERSHIP RENEWAL RATE RISES TO 90.1% IN 2Q; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – COSTCO – 04/04/2018 02:16 PM

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0.07% or 2.64M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Invest Of Virginia Ltd has 0.7% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 73,474 shares. Atlas Browninc stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Flossbach Von Storch Ag reported 527,460 shares stake. 103,918 were accumulated by Dorsey & Whitney Trust Co Limited Liability Corp. Korea Investment owns 1.47M shares. Moreover, Insight 2811 has 0.16% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1.19% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 0% or 364 shares. Old Second Comml Bank Of Aurora holds 2,717 shares. Optimum Invest Advisors invested in 5,008 shares. Calamos Advsrs Lc invested 0.2% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 31,192 were reported by South State Corp. Cambridge holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 13,536 shares. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 5,787 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mycio Wealth Partners Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 1,435 shares. Bridgeway Mngmt holds 0.03% or 8,400 shares in its portfolio. Peoples Service has 200 shares. Ckw Financial Grp has 0.04% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Beese Fulmer Inv Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.85% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 21,100 are held by Alberta Investment Management Corp. Northeast Fincl Consultants Inc stated it has 882 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Natl Bank has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Waters Parkerson And Company stated it has 1,163 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.22% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Jarislowsky Fraser holds 204,467 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Daiwa Group Inc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Morgan Stanley holds 3.39M shares. Hightower Advsrs Lc holds 202,754 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Hartline Invest Corp has invested 0.73% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.42 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.