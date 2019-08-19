Glynn Capital Management Position in Salesforce.Com (CRM) Trimmed by $2.96 Million; Pinnacle West Cap (PNW) Shares Declined While Willingdon Wealth Management Decreased Its Stake

Willingdon Wealth Management decreased its stake in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (PNW) by 99.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management sold 18,423 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% . The institutional investor held 160 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15,000, down from 18,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Pinnacle West Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $94.96. About 1.07 million shares traded or 8.05% up from the average. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) has risen 13.67% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.67% the S&P500. Some Historical PNW News: 15/03/2018 – Day & Zimmermann Awarded Maintenance Contract at Largest Power Production Plant in the U.S; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Pinnacle West Capital And Sub Otlks To Stable; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 23/04/2018 – DJ Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNW); 18/04/2018 – Pinnacle West Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP PNW.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital 1Q EPS 3c; 09/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST’S PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR IN ARIZ. CUT TO 0%: NRC; 24/04/2018 – APS to Issue Resource RFPs; 26/04/2018 – APS Issues RFP for Peaking Capacity

Glynn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc. (CRM) by 6.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc sold 18,759 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 278,983 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.18M, down from 297,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $143.67. About 4.52M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 23/04/2018 – DJ salesforcecom inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRM); 08/03/2018 – Cellcom Israel Implements Vlocity and Salesforce for B2B and B2C Digital Transformation; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce launches simpler small business product, will discontinue; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – RAISES FY 2019 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO $13.075 BLN TO $13.125 BLN; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials will be a simplified version of the company’s Sales and Service Cloud products for small businesses; 22/03/2018 – NYDJ Taps Salesforce to Boost Personalization Features; 12/04/2018 – Sequoia Financial Group Transforms Client Relationships with Salesforce; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, a U.S. software market. $MULE jumped more than 20% on the news:; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Grows the Old-fashioned Way — Heard on the Street; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce 10-K: Salesforce Ventures Recently Agreed to Invest Another $100M in ‘a Late Stage Technology Company

More notable recent Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “APS to Request Proposals for New Solar and Wind Resources – Business Wire” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Did Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s (NYSE:PNW) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04M and $407.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corp Del (NYSE:DHR) by 7,122 shares to 10,122 shares, valued at $1.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 63,639 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,858 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 36 investors sold PNW shares while 123 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 94.09 million shares or 0.85% more from 93.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement Of Texas invested in 25,053 shares. Gradient Invs Limited Liability Co reported 100 shares. Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Savings Bank has invested 0.03% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Arizona State Retirement invested 0.1% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Optimum Invest Advsrs stated it has 200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsr holds 0.01% or 15,460 shares. 118,351 are held by Mitsubishi Ufj Bk Corporation. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 2,437 shares in its portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board holds 9,401 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Lp stated it has 520,794 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Moreover, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited has 0.28% invested in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). State Teachers Retirement System holds 203,219 shares. E&G Advsrs Lp holds 4,500 shares. Andra Ap stated it has 54,900 shares. Asset Management One Limited has invested 0.06% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW).

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $78.78M for 399.08 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bingham Osborn Scarborough accumulated 19,960 shares. Oak Ltd Oh owns 0.45% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 46,325 shares. Etrade Capital Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.12% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc has 7,127 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.24% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Monetary Management Grp holds 6,310 shares. Massachusetts-based Forbes J M & Co Llp has invested 2.59% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.58% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 1,065 are owned by Shelton. Taylor Frigon Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 11,356 shares. Somerset Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.18% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Trust Department Mb Fincl Bank N A holds 0% or 100 shares. Compton Mgmt Ri has invested 0.32% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Georgia-based Suntrust Banks Inc has invested 0.16% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Artisan Partners Partnership accumulated 64,743 shares.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Salesforce.Com Is Still King Of SaaS – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Does the Latest Drop in Salesforce Stock Make It a Buy? – Investorplace.com” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Salesforce Named #1 CRM Provider for Sixth Consecutive Year – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Salesforce Continues to Crush Its Own Targets and Wall Street Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce Announces Timing of its Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results Conference Call – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.