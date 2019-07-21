Glynn Capital Management Position in Salesforce.Com (CRM) Has Trimmed by $2.96 Million; International Value Advisers Has Lifted Phoenix New Media LTD (FENG) Stake by $3.51 Million

International Value Advisers Llc increased its stake in Phoenix New Media Ltd. (FENG) by 26.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc bought 878,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.23% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.17 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.55 million, up from 3.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Phoenix New Media Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.21 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.82. About 68,307 shares traded. Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) has declined 2.15% since July 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FENG News: 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Rev $45.3M; 03/04/2018 – Phoenix New Media Announces Yidian’s Financing Update; 12/03/2018 – Phoenix New Media 4Q EPS 0c; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 12/03/2018 PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B ORDINARY SHARE $0.00; 26/04/2018 – Phoenix New Media Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Loss $9.3M; 12/03/2018 – Phoenix New Media 4Q Rev $71M; 14/05/2018 – PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD FENG.N – QTRLY NET LOSS PER CLASS A AND CLASS B ORDINARY SHARE RMB0.06; 12/03/2018 – PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS $0.02

Glynn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc. (CRM) by 6.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc sold 18,759 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 278,983 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.18M, down from 297,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $156.75. About 5.22M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO ADOPT ASC 606 & ASC 340-40; 13/03/2018 – Geneia Chosen to Participate in Salesforce Accelerate Program; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Seeks to Help Firms ‘Unlock’ Data: Q&A; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox Aims to Raise Up to $748 Million in IPO, Salesforce Pact; 29/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Salesforce President Explains Thought Behind MuleSoft Deal; 26/04/2018 – Marriott Intl Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces Availability of its First P&C Insurance CRM Applications for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce launches simpler small business product, will discontinue Desk.com and SalesforceIQ; 22/05/2018 – Salesforce Tower Opens After Transforming San Francisco Skyline

International Value Advisers Llc, which manages about $19.61 billion and $2.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 64,655 shares to 1.61M shares, valued at $192.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc. Class ‘C’ by 2,303 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,961 shares, and cut its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC).

More notable recent Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Market Fundamentals: Comparing Data With Direction – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “30 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on March 01, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Phoenix New Media (FENG) Agrees to Sell 32% Stake in Particle Inc. to Run Liang Tai Management Ltd. fir $448M – StreetInsider.com” on March 22, 2019. More interesting news about Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Phoenix New Media: Special Dividend, Strong Asset Value, Strong Brand, And Weak Profitability – Seeking Alpha” published on June 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GE, DHR, SGMO among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,350 are owned by Iron. Rothschild Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 10,507 shares. Jane Street Group Limited Liability Com holds 603,037 shares. 223,082 are held by Us Financial Bank De. 13,190 are owned by Security National Trust. Archford Strategies Ltd Liability owns 1,871 shares. Moreover, Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company has 0.33% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Ardevora Asset Management Llp reported 177,600 shares. Moreover, Hanseatic Mngmt Service Inc has 0.63% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 3,825 shares. Scotia Cap Incorporated reported 0.12% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Suntrust Banks, Georgia-based fund reported 190,582 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mgmt holds 0.01% or 5,125 shares. Scott Selber, Texas-based fund reported 12,254 shares. Tiger Eye Cap Ltd Com invested 1.08% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Scholtz & Com Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 30,530 shares.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $70.10 million for 435.42 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 25 insider sales for $25.52 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $1.58M was made by Benioff Marc on Friday, February 8. The insider Robbins Cynthia G. sold 490 shares worth $73,082. 846 shares were sold by Hawkins Mark J, worth $134,514. Harris Parker had sold 6,331 shares worth $946,046 on Tuesday, January 22. 114 shares were sold by Roos John Victor, worth $17,051. $735,149 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares were sold by BLOCK KEITH.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed salesforce.com’s (NYSE:CRM) Shareholders Feel About Its 159% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Reasons to Buy Shopify Stock Before Earnings – Investorplace.com” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The Smartest People on Wall Street Are Buying These 3 Stocks — Should You Follow? – Motley Fool” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforceâ€™s deal for Tableau smacks of desperation – MarketWatch” with publication date: June 26, 2019.