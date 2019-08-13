Glynn Capital Management Position in Salesforce.Com (CRM) Decreased as Stock Value Declined; Lmr Partners Llp Decreased Sk Telecom Co LTD (SKM) Stake by $3.38 Million

Glynn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc. (CRM) by 6.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc sold 18,759 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 278,983 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.18 million, down from 297,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $143.95. About 2.98 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 26/03/2018 – ASPERA’S NEW LICENSECONTROL FOR SALESFORCE RELEASE REDUCES; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce 10-K: Salesforce Ventures Recently Agreed to Invest Another $100M in ‘a Late Stage Technology Company; 09/05/2018 – The subscription model pioneered by Salesforce is now the norm in software; 17/05/2018 – Akamai Announces Akamai Connector, a New Integration with Salesforce Commerce Cloud; 19/03/2018 – Brillio Acquires Comity Designs; 12/04/2018 – Zuora, Salesforce Alum, Is Latest Cloud Darling, Soars 48% — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS SALESFORCE.COM INC. TO RATING ‘A-‘; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Stake Expected to Be Less Than 5; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Salesforce.com, Inc. (CRM) Investors; 26/04/2018 – Marriott International Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints

Lmr Partners Llp decreased its stake in Sk Telecom Co Ltd (SKM) by 28.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp sold 140,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.76% . The institutional investor held 354,256 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.72 million, down from 494,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Sk Telecom Co Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $21.88. About 142,455 shares traded. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has declined 6.15% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites SK Telecom’s Acquisition of ADT Caps; 22/03/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): Results of the AGM of shareholders; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM, MACQUARIE TO JOINTLY BUY ADT CAPS; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Net KRW693.40B Vs KRW583.50B; 04/05/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: 2018 1Q Earnings Results; 25/04/2018 – Open vs. Proprietary 5G Fronthaul Interface: SK Telecom Case – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – SK TELECOM 1Q NET 695B WON, EST. 700.10B WON; 04/05/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): 2018 1Q Earnings Results; 07/05/2018 – S.Korea’s SK Telecom to buy majority stake in parent of Carlyle-owned ADT Caps; 07/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Submission of audit report – consolidated

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp reported 57.28M shares. Nicholas Ptnrs LP invested 0.15% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Cls Investments Ltd Llc accumulated 374 shares. Moreover, Vestor Cap Lc has 0.03% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 1,025 shares. Blair William & Com Il has 955,296 shares. Central Savings Bank & Tru, a Kentucky-based fund reported 15,481 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.4% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 49,375 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 40,400 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 101,121 shares. Hightower Limited Liability Com, Illinois-based fund reported 141,311 shares. Principal Financial Grp Inc Inc holds 0.3% or 2.03 million shares in its portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.01% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 412 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability Company stated it has 3,424 shares. Catalyst Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 113,780 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $889,967 activity. Another trade for 5,325 shares valued at $857,751 was made by Weaver Amy E on Friday, February 15. Conway Craig sold 200 shares worth $32,216. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $1.59 million was sold by Benioff Marc.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Third Point’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Centene (CNC), GTT Communications (GTT), Tradeweb (TW), Increased Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Compass Point Says Salesforce A Core Holding For Investors, Bullish On Workday – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM): Financial Strength Analysis – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “UBS Upgrades SurveyMonkey, Highlights 3 Keys To Success – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $78.78M for 399.86 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “New Research Coverage Highlights Carriage Services, SK Telecom Co., Cloudera, and Bassett Furniture Industries â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on May 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Managed to Breach 52-Week Lows Friday – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “SK Telecom’s (SKM) Management on Q2 2019 Results- Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows Of Monday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc/Oh (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 38,703 shares to 62,387 shares, valued at $791,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 23,016 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,773 shares, and has risen its stake in Integrated Device Technology I (NASDAQ:IDTI).