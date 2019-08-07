Glynn Capital Management Position in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Lowered as Share Value Declined; Raging Capital Management Boosted Park Electrochemical (PKE) Position

Glynn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) by 27.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc sold 32,806 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 87,007 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.13 million, down from 119,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $214.11. About 1.00M shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 23/04/2018 – LIGHT STREET’S KACHER PITCHES PALO ALTO NETWORKS LONNG AT SOHN; 03/04/2018 – AZ Game & Fish: Palo Verde Boat Launch at Canyon Lake to temporarily close April 9-19 for facility improvements; 12/04/2018 – Virsec Announces Solution for Spectre & Meltdown Vulnerabilities; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.5 – 2km SSW of Palo Cedro, CA; 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO; 16/05/2018 – Luminate Recognized as a Cool Vendor in Cloud Security by Gartner; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s rates SonicWALL B3; 27/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 3km NNW of Palo Cedro, CA; 22/05/2018 – Silverfort Announces New Threat-Based Multifactor Authentication App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 26/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS CLOSES PURCHASE OF EVIDENT.IO

Raging Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Park Electrochemical Corp (PKE) by 1.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc bought 30,503 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.25% . The hedge fund held 1.77M shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.80 million, up from 1.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Park Electrochemical Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $372.35 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.17. About 133,886 shares traded. Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) has risen 1.89% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PKE News: 07/05/2018 – PARK ELECTROCHEMICAL 4Q ADJ EPS 10C; 02/05/2018 – Park Electrochemical Corp. Announces Qualification of Electroglide® Lightning Strike Protection Prepreg by a Major Aerospace O; 06/03/2018 Park Electrochemical Corp. Announces Introduction of Electroglide® Lightning Strike Protection Prepreg; 03/05/2018 – Park Electrochemical Corp. Announces Date of Fiscal Year Earnings Release and Conference Call; 14/03/2018 – Park Electrochemical Corp. Declares Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ Park Electrochemical Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKE); 07/05/2018 – Park Electrochemical 4Q EPS 88c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 7 investors sold PKE shares while 36 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 16.53 million shares or 7.10% less from 17.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 36,600 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE). Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 6,501 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE). Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 90,035 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Eam Investors Ltd holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) for 39,515 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement has 0% invested in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) for 51,146 shares. Savings Bank Of America De holds 25,117 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability Corp holds 63,422 shares. Groesbeck Inv Nj reported 20,000 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Legal General Grp Public Limited Com reported 0% in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE). Minnesota-based Us Financial Bank De has invested 0% in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE). Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc holds 108,180 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability invested in 88 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 11, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Park Electrochemical Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Park Electrochemical Corp. Announces Election of Two Officers – GlobeNewswire” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Park Electrochemical Corp. Announces Appointment of Steve Lach as President of Neltec, Inc. Business Unit – GlobeNewswire” published on July 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Park Electrochemical Corp.: A Dividend Giant Doubling As A Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31 million and $689.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wen Hldg Inc by 598,781 shares to 624,275 shares, valued at $11.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lantheus Hldgs Inc by 264,995 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 288,998 shares, and cut its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (NASDAQ:BLDR).

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “CrowdStrike Holdings IPO: What Investors Need to Know – Motley Fool” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Share Price Is Up 278% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Strong quarterly trends for Palo Alto – Piper – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Box, Spotify And More – Benzinga” published on April 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Palo Alto Networks Inc. Stock Fell 18.7% in October – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 12, 2018.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.68 million activity.