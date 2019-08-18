Glynn Capital Management Position In Netflix (NFLX) Was Boosted; Slate Path Capital LP Has Increased Zillow Group (Z) Stake by $3.37 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Slate Path Capital Lp increased its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Z) by 115.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Slate Path Capital Lp bought 99,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 53.77% . The hedge fund held 185,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.33 million, up from 86,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Slate Path Capital Lp who had been investing in Zillow Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.33% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $35.94. About 2.95 million shares traded or 1.72% up from the average. Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has declined 10.34% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.34% the S&P500. Some Historical Z News: 13/04/2018 – Zillow plans to start flipping houses; 02/04/2018 – Redfin files to raise $100 million in an IPO as the online real estate broker takes on Zillow; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group CFO Kathleen Philips To Retire; 12/04/2018 – Coldwell Banker Premier Realty Selected to Partner with Zillow Instant Offers™ Expansion to Las Vegas; 10/04/2018 – Bill Gurley, general partner at venture capital fund Benchmark, has backed companies like OpenTable, Zillow, Grubhub and Uber; 30/05/2018 – Weighing in on tech regulation from the Code Conference on Wednesday, Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff rushed to Facebook’s defense; 30/05/2018 – As CEO of Zillow, a tech company breaking into the radical new territory of flipping houses, Rascoff seemed himself wary of regulation; 14/03/2018 Zillow Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 21; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group Sees 2Q Rev $322M-$327M; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: To Report 2Q Results for Two Segments: Internet, Media & Technology Segment, Homes Segment

Glynn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc. (NFLX) by 11.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc bought 6,767 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 67,024 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.90M, up from 60,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $7.04 during the last trading session, reaching $302.8. About 7.09M shares traded or 2.58% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 09/05/2018 – Altice USA revenue rises on Suddenlink additions, higher ad revenue; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive: Netflix, Long an AWS Customer, Tests Waters on Google Cloud; 23/05/2018 – Netflix is now worth more than Comcast Netflix’s market value increased to about $150 billion today; 15/04/2018 – Netflix Is Due for an Intermission — Heard on the Street; 29/05/2018 – Tech Today: Spotify Like Netflix, Warming to Roku, Amazon vs. Alibaba — Barron’s Blog; 31/05/2018 – Google and Netflix Buying up Massive Quantities of Helium; 24/05/2018 – 10 Great Titles Expiring From Netflix in June; 08/03/2018 – Vallejo Times: March 8 Vallejo A&E Source: Mike E. Winfield doesn’t wait for Netflix or networks … produces his own comedy; 12/03/2018 – Variety: Netflix’s Dan Gilroy-Jake Gyllenhaal Film Sets All-Star Ensemble; 29/03/2018 – Variety: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Anniston Reunite for Netflix `Murder Mystery’

Glynn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $659.77M and $540.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7,064 shares to 23,454 shares, valued at $41.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Appfolio Inc. by 14,339 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 252,936 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kansas-based Mitchell Capital Management has invested 0.77% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 23,100 shares. 6,946 are held by Advisory Services Ntwk Lc. Natl Asset Mngmt invested in 0.51% or 11,479 shares. Geller Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 596 shares. Fred Alger Management Incorporated owns 687,315 shares or 0.98% of their US portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & has 1,003 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust has 0.2% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 357,020 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.36% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Van Eck Assocs Corp holds 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 13,079 shares. Cap Advisers Llc reported 37,849 shares stake. Piedmont Invest Advsrs Inc reported 53,403 shares. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 36,594 shares. 19,384 are owned by Schroder Invest Grp. Signalpoint Asset Management Ltd Co holds 0.51% or 3,270 shares.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

