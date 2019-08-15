Glynn Capital Management Position in Netflix (NFLX) Has Upped by $2.41 Million; Seizert Capital Partners Has Lowered Its Position in Icf Intl Com (ICFI) by $840,712 as Market Value Rose

Seizert Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Icf Intl Inc Com (ICFI) by 39.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc sold 11,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The institutional investor held 17,088 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, down from 28,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Icf Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $81.03. About 81,821 shares traded. ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) has risen 16.70% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ICFI News: 02/05/2018 – ICF International Backs FY18 Rev $1.245B-$1.285B; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q Rev $302.8M; 19/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 26/04/2018 – ICF International Wins $51.7 Million U.S. Air Force Contract; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 22/04/2018 – DJ ICF International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICFI); 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q EPS 65c; 02/05/2018 – ICF International Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.25-Adj EPS $3.45; 27/03/2018 – ICF International Presenting at Conference Mar 29; 26/03/2018 – ICF International at Sidoti & Company Spring Conference Mar 29

Glynn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc. (NFLX) by 11.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc bought 6,767 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 67,024 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.90M, up from 60,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.22% or $13.17 during the last trading session, reaching $299.11. About 7.36M shares traded or 7.87% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Amy Ryan replaces Sarah Paulson as ‘Lost Girls’ moves from Amazon to @Netflix; 13/04/2018 – Mercury News: TV tonight: ‘Lost in Space’ reboot soars onto Netflix; 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS MORE THAN 50 PCT OF FREE USERS BECOME PAYING SUBSCRIBERS; SAYS IT TAKES 12 MONTHS TO BREAKEVEN ON NEW SUBS; 18/04/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Apple said to plan a ‘Netflix for news’ in latest services push; 13/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: JPM, QCOM, AVGO, NFLX, SBUX, GM, SPOT & more; 21/05/2018 – Rascoff compares the move to Netflix’s push to original content and Amazon’s build-out of Amazon Web Services; 21/05/2018 – Obamas sign multi-year deal with Netflix; 10/04/2018 – Pure Earth Partners With Narcos Star Taliana Vargas and Over 30 Designers on Jewelry Collection To Fight Pollution; 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC SEES ECONOMY GROWING 2.1 PCT IN 2018, 1.7 PCT IN 2019; 08/03/2018 – Netflix CEO says the company will see $15 billion in revenue this year:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold ICFI shares while 59 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 16.41 million shares or 0.64% less from 16.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Mesirow Fincl Invest has 1.2% invested in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp has 59,119 shares. Third Avenue Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 112,787 shares. Federated Pa stated it has 0% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Dimensional Fund LP has 1.52M shares. Anchor Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 11,411 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Llc invested in 0.06% or 12,616 shares. Ajo LP has invested 0% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Geode Mgmt Lc accumulated 233,834 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 32,709 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 1,803 shares. Waddell Reed Inc has 113,927 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp has invested 0.07% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 11,013 shares. Group invested 0% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI).

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45 billion and $2.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A by 2,393 shares to 25,292 shares, valued at $29.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zions Bancorporation N A Com (NASDAQ:ZION) by 34,393 shares in the quarter, for a total of 490,125 shares, and has risen its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc Cl A (NYSE:MSM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gyroscope Gru Limited Liability Co holds 0.33% or 2,450 shares. Dnb Asset As invested in 47,402 shares or 0% of the stock. Joel Isaacson & Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.24% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 4,590 shares. 44,400 are held by Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky. Intrust Natl Bank Na holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 3,129 shares. Gradient Ltd Com holds 0.06% or 2,495 shares in its portfolio. Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Limited Co holds 0.15% or 1,328 shares. Moreover, Miracle Mile Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.15% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 587 shares. Norinchukin Savings Bank The stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Albion Group Ut stated it has 2,165 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 18,953 shares. Sands Management Lc invested in 5.08M shares. Polaris Greystone Group Ltd Co owns 4,443 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Calamos Wealth Management Ltd reported 3,117 shares.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

Glynn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $659.77 million and $540.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 18,759 shares to 278,983 shares, valued at $44.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 14,408 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180,276 shares, and cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

