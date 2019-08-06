Glynn Capital Management Maintains Holding in Netflix (NFLX); Oak Associates LTD Has Boosted Position in U.S. Bancorp (USB) as Share Price Rose

Glynn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc. (NFLX) by 11.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc bought 6,767 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 67,024 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.90M, up from 60,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $305.54. About 2.44 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 26/04/2018 – EU LAWMAKERS, GOVERNMENTS STRIKE DEAL ON FORCING NETFLIX, AMAZON TO PAY LEVIES TO FUND EUROPEAN CONTENT – STATEMENT; 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney; 16/03/2018 – Early interest by consumers in Japan bodes well for Netflix, says RBC’s Mahaney; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to include Netflix in cable bundles; 18/05/2018 – Netflix Forecasts to 2023: 201 Million Streaming Subscribers by 2023, up by 82% – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/04/2018 – Variety: Sacha Baron Cohen to Star in Netflix Drama `The Spy’; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX – NOW TARGETING A FULL YEAR OPERATING MARGIN OF 10%-11%; 09/03/2018 – United Rentals and streaming giant Netflix are the second and third best-performing S&P 500 components since the end of the financial crisis, surging more than 5,500 percent each; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY WILL BE A DISTRIBUTOR RATHER THAN CONTENT ORIGINATOR, WILL WORK WITH CONTENT PROVIDERS LIKE SKY AND EVEN NETFLIX; 17/04/2018 – TechCrunch: Mirantis bets on Spinnaker, Netflix’s open-source continuous delivery platform

Oak Associates Ltd increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (USB) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd bought 13,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 493,604 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.79M, up from 479,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in U.S. Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $52.62. About 1.47M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 14/05/2018 – Moody’s confirms ratings on 65 tranches in 33 structured note transactions; 23/04/2018 – DJ US Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USB); 04/04/2018 – Little Harbor Advisors, LLC Launches the LHA Market State™ U.S. Tactical ETF (Ticker Symbol: MSUS); 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q NET CHARGE-OFFS $341M, EST. $340.9M; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP: 1Q 2018 LINE SCHEDULES – PDF VERSION; 18/04/2018 – Fitch: U.S. Bancorp’s 1Q18 Bottom Line Results Aided by Tax Reform; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C, EST. 95C; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $3.17B; 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards

Oak Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.01B and $1.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 2,400 shares to 9,250 shares, valued at $2.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,450 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Technologies Inc owns 116,400 shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. Norman Fields Gottscho Ltd Liability Company has 14,955 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Security Bancorporation Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has invested 0.64% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Charter Tru invested in 14,667 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel Inc owns 935,956 shares or 0.96% of their US portfolio. Howe & Rusling Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 445 shares. Laurion LP holds 265,800 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Sei Investments has 381,173 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Inc owns 31,531 shares. Security National Tru holds 0.04% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 2,355 shares. Hm Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.24% or 6,839 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc invested in 39,271 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Company reported 58,119 shares. Putnam Fl Invest Co has 0.07% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Atlanta Cap Mgmt Communications L L C holds 1.53 million shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $2.86 million activity.

