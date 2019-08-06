Glynn Capital Management Lowered Servicenow (NOW) Holding By $4.57 Million; Morningstar (MORN) SI Increased By 3.57%

Morningstar Inc (NASDAQ:MORN) had an increase of 3.57% in short interest. MORN’s SI was 275,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 3.57% from 265,800 shares previously. With 79,200 avg volume, 4 days are for Morningstar Inc (NASDAQ:MORN)’s short sellers to cover MORN’s short positions. The SI to Morningstar Inc’s float is 1.39%. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $149.21. About 36,270 shares traded. Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) has risen 14.26% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MORN News: 18/05/2018 – Morningstar, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of 25 Cents Per Share; 28/03/2018 – SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LTD SKC.AX : MORNINGSTAR RAISES FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$4.00 FROM A$3.90; RATING HOLD; 29/05/2018 – Morningstar Reports U.S. Mutual Fund and ETF Asset Flows for April 2018; 26/04/2018 – Morningstar’s Annual Fund Fee Study Finds Investors Saved More Than $400 Billion in 2017; 09/05/2018 – MORNINGSTAR FARMS® MAKES ROOM ON GRILL FOR PLANT PROTEIN WITH S; 13/03/2018 – MORN: #BREAKING Morningstar says some executives detained for insider trading – ! $MORN; 17/04/2018 – First Associates Launches Call Center Support Services; 23/03/2018 – VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Goes Below 200-D-MA; 09/04/2018 – MACQUARIE GROUP LTD MQG.AX : MORNINGSTAR RAISES FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$118 FROM A$110; RATING ACCUMULATE; 25/04/2018 – Morningstar: Comcast Pursues Sky While Assessing Bigger Move for Fox Assets — 3rd Update

Glynn Capital Management Llc decreased Servicenow Inc. (NOW) stake by 8.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Glynn Capital Management Llc sold 18,571 shares as Servicenow Inc. (NOW)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Glynn Capital Management Llc holds 199,667 shares with $49.22M value, down from 218,238 last quarter. Servicenow Inc. now has $48.04B valuation. The stock increased 0.83% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $258.93. About 773,305 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/05/2018 – Nuvolo Receives Biggest Deal ServiceNow Store Award; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SEATTLE-BASED VENDORHAWK IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL; 06/03/2018 Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Fred Luddy to Be New Board Chair; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $147; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Subscription Revenue $543.3 Million; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Names the Winners of CreatorCon Challenge Venture Funding; 07/05/2018 – Stefanini Reinforces Partnership with ServiceNow at Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY SHR $0.06; 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $4.47 million activity. 18,100 shares valued at $2.28M were sold by Mansueto Joseph D on Monday, February 11.

Morningstar, Inc. provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company has market cap of $6.38 billion. The firm offers a line of data, software, research, and investment management offerings for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual investors. It has a 36.85 P/E ratio. It offers Morningstar Data, an investment data spanning various investment databases, including pricing and commodity data; Morningstar Advisor Workstation, a Web investment planning system; Morningstar Direct, an institutional investment research platform; and Morningstar.com, a Website for individual investors.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $5.53 million activity. Shares for $1.53M were sold by WADORS PATRICIA L. On Monday, February 11 LUDDY FREDERIC B sold $5.06M worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 22,000 shares. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Desai Chirantan Jitendra sold $468,369.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $42.67M for 281.45 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,400.00% EPS growth.