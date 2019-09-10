Glynn Capital Management Lowered Salesforce.Com (CRM) Stake By $2.96 Million; Leonard Green Partners LP Has Boosted Twitter (TWTR) Holding

Leonard Green Partners Lp increased Twitter Inc (TWTR) stake by 47.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Leonard Green Partners Lp acquired 80,000 shares as Twitter Inc (TWTR)’s stock rose 7.69%. The Leonard Green Partners Lp holds 250,000 shares with $8.22 million value, up from 170,000 last quarter. Twitter Inc now has $31.43 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.19% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $43.29. About 7.78 million shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Anti-government protests rage on in Nicaragua; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 billion; 13/03/2018 – Twitter CFO: We’re creating a subscription product for businesses to advertise on Twitter; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Elon Musk takes aim at the media; 14/03/2018 – This week, CNBC reported that Twitter is working on a camera-first feature that could threaten Snap, and Twitter chief financial officer Ned Segal told CNBC that Twitter was creating a subscription product for businesses; 13/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: @Meha It’s an event that Tom Dart attended and somehow got put on as the initial art for the story. It was; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Toyota’s unexpected China E.V. plans; 08/03/2018 – Germany looks to revise social media law as Europe watches; 16/04/2018 – New Twitter followers make sure to sign-up on our website for alerts; we have some unique and exciting multi-billion dollar short ideas in the pipeline; 24/05/2018 – Record Number of Attendees Expected at Axon Accelerate, the Third Annual Tech Conference for Public Safety

Glynn Capital Management Llc decreased Salesforce.Com Inc. (CRM) stake by 6.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Glynn Capital Management Llc sold 18,759 shares as Salesforce.Com Inc. (CRM)’s stock declined 4.72%. The Glynn Capital Management Llc holds 278,983 shares with $44.18M value, down from 297,742 last quarter. Salesforce.Com Inc. now has $136.44B valuation. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $150.59. About 3.22M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 09/03/2018 – DROPBOX & SALESFORCE NEW INTEGRATIONS SEEN IN SECOND HALF; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce To Invest $2.2 Billion In Its French Business In The Next 5 Years — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce agreed to pay $6.5 billion for MuleSoft last month; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s AI Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2019 REVENUE GUIDANCE AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE, AND UPDATING ITS GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce reveals it was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer; 03/05/2018 – News On MuleSoft Inc. (MULE) Now Under CRM; 09/05/2018 – Ideal Tool Group Taps Former Apex Tool Group Director to Lead Salesforce; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 2Q Rev $3.22B-$3.23B; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce beat estimates on revenue for its fiscal first quarter, and its second-quarter revenue guidance also exceeded estimates

Among 2 analysts covering Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Twitter has $41 highest and $3800 lowest target. $40’s average target is -7.60% below currents $43.29 stock price. Twitter had 10 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, April 4, the company rating was maintained by Guggenheim. Nomura maintained Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) rating on Monday, July 29. Nomura has “Neutral” rating and $3800 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.

Among 14 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Salesforce.com has $20000 highest and $17100 lowest target. $187.36’s average target is 24.42% above currents $150.59 stock price. Salesforce.com had 21 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform” on Tuesday, August 20. SunTrust maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) rating on Friday, August 23. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $19500 target. Nomura maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 23 report. JMP Securities maintained it with “Buy” rating and $178 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. JMP Securities maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) rating on Friday, August 23. JMP Securities has “Market Outperform” rating and $19100 target. Stifel Nicolaus maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Friday, August 23 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of CRM in report on Friday, August 23 with “Outperform” rating. As per Friday, August 23, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. On Friday, August 23 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. Nomura maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 5 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $181.20M for 188.24 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

