Glynn Capital Management Lowered Its Holding in Proofpoint (PFPT) by $1.74 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Putnam Investments Upped T (TMUS) Stake by $68.39 Million

Glynn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Proofpoint Inc. (PFPT) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc sold 14,408 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.33% . The hedge fund held 180,276 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.89 million, down from 194,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.12% or $6.34 during the last trading session, reaching $117.58. About 528,832 shares traded or 7.93% up from the average. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has risen 11.35% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 21/05/2018 – Wombat Security Launches Second GDPR Training Module to Improve Employee Understanding of Secure Data Handling; 15/05/2018 – Whale Rock Capital Management Buys 2.1% Position in Proofpoint; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Rev $162.5M; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Proofpoint Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFPT); 24/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $120; 29/05/2018 – Proofpoint Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 15C TO 17C, EST. 16C; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT 1Q REV. $162.5M, EST. $152.0M; 12/03/2018 Proofpoint Enterprise Archive 4.0 Reduces Time and Cost with Enhanced eDiscovery Visualizations, Mobile Support, and User Inter

Putnam Investments Llc increased its stake in T (TMUS) by 834.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc bought 991,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 1.11M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.70 million, up from 118,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $76.19. About 3.57M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 27/04/2018 – MacDailyNews: T-Mobile and Sprint are finalizing merger terms; 10/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US INC TMUS.O : MOFFETTNATHANSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $73; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO John Legere: Sprint buyout will ‘super charge’ competition and wireless speeds; 27/04/2018 – Sprint Nears Deal to Combine With T-Mobile U.S; 27/04/2018 – An on-again, off-again merger between U.S. mobile carriers T-Mobile and Sprint is on again and could be sealed in days; 14/05/2018 – T-Mobile US Consent Solicitations Are Related to Merger Agreement With Sprint; 07/05/2018 – Fitch: T-Mobile/Sprint Merger Could Hurt Revenues for U.S. Cell Tower CMBS; 29/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile to merge in 5G push; 16/04/2018 – Settlement with T-Mobile for Rural Call Completion Violations; 16/04/2018 – T-MOBILE SETTLEMENT ANNOUNCED BY FCC IN EMAIL STATEMENT

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Ibtimes.com which released: “Google Says It Isn’t Trying to Become Fourth National Wireless Carrier – International Business Times” on July 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “A Fourth U.S. Wireless Competitor Would Keep Prices Low – Motley Fool” published on July 09, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “DOJ: T-Mobile parent must make up its mind in a week, or Sprint merger is dead – Kansas City Business Journal” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LVS, TMUS, HGV – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Today: Earnings Galore, GDP Beat & Continued Fed Focus – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35 billion and $42.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Penumbra Inc by 139,651 shares to 563,148 shares, valued at $82.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 1.19M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.25M shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker has invested 0.03% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Envestnet Asset Management invested in 132,829 shares. Paloma Prtn Mgmt Com has invested 0.03% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). 58,020 are owned by Utah Retirement. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.04% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Shelton Management stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Hbk Limited Partnership has 0.16% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 181,400 shares. Appleton Prtnrs Ma holds 0.15% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 16,671 shares. Citigroup Incorporated has 0.02% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). 9,000 are held by Harvest Mngmt Ltd Llc. Canada Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.08% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Panagora Asset Management reported 0.02% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Endurance Wealth Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 100 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $918,952 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold PFPT shares while 77 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.53 million shares or 4.91% more from 48.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Westfield Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 484,757 shares. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon holds 0.03% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) or 910,758 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd holds 0.29% or 1.06M shares in its portfolio. Fred Alger Management Incorporated holds 0.4% or 829,682 shares. Raymond James Assoc owns 20,530 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Granahan Investment Mgmt Inc Ma invested in 19,376 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Cahill Advsrs Inc holds 0.09% or 1,690 shares. Jane Street Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 15,498 shares. Menta Capital Llc owns 1,980 shares. New York-based Group has invested 0% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Lpl Fincl Llc invested in 10,296 shares. 18,310 were accumulated by Bluemountain Cap Management Ltd Liability. Waddell & Reed Fincl invested in 0.37% or 1.24 million shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 11,839 shares.