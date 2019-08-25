Glynn Capital Management Lowered Its Holding in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) by $7.94 Million as Market Value Declined; As Altra Indl Motion (AIMC) Market Valuation Declined, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has Lifted Holding by $612,188

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (AIMC) by 97.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp bought 19,748 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.20% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, up from 20,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Altra Indl Motion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.30% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $24.31. About 343,918 shares traded. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 33.50% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.50% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 14/03/2018 – VF CORP – ADDITION OF ALTRA BRAND TO VF’S PORTFOLIO IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – Altra Shareholders to Own 46% of Combined Company; Fortive Shareholders to Own 54%; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Expects Deal to Be Immediately Accretive to Adj EPS; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – INTENDS TO FINANCE TRANSACTION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND NEW DEBT; 07/03/2018 – Fortive Announces Agreement to Combine Automation and Specialty Businesses with Altra Industrial Motion Corp; 07/03/2018 – Altra Will Boost Board Size by One Member Designated by Fortive; 07/03/2018 – Altra, Fortive Transaction Expected to Generate Annual Cost Synergies of $46M by Yr Four; 14/03/2018 – VF: PACT TO BUY ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC, PERFORMANCE-BASED; 07/03/2018 Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Combine with Fortive’s Automation & Specialty Platform to Create a Global Leader in the Powe; 07/03/2018 – Altra, Fortive Deal Expected to Close by End of Year

Glynn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) by 27.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc sold 32,806 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 87,007 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.13 million, down from 119,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $201.57. About 1.13M shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 24/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Secdo; 29/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 2 TO 100% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 22/05/2018 – Mist Announces New AI-Driven Wireless LAN for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SAYS PALO ALTO NETWORKS HAS POTENTIAL 164% UPSIDE; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY EVIDENT.IO; 22/04/2018 – DJ Palo Alto Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PANW); 15/05/2018 – PDT Partners Adds Palo Alto Networks, Exits Square: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Demisto Announces Its Enterprise App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS IT IS PARTICULARLY CONCERNING THAT UKRAINIAN CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE APPEARS TO BE TARGET OF POSSIBLE ATTACK; 24/05/2018 – PALO VERDE 2 EXPECTED BACK ON LINE THIS WEEKEND: OPERATOR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold AIMC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 63.75 million shares or 3.31% more from 61.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Comm Mn reported 932,356 shares stake. Lpl Finance Limited Liability Co accumulated 17,370 shares or 0% of the stock. Bbva Compass Commercial Bank has 6,839 shares. State Street holds 1.42M shares. First Advsrs Limited Partnership, Illinois-based fund reported 13,962 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Citigroup accumulated 27,083 shares. United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd Company has invested 0% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Gamco Inc Et Al invested in 31,100 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability reported 90,330 shares stake. California State Teachers Retirement Sys, a California-based fund reported 91,931 shares. Illinois-based Castleark Ltd Co has invested 0.23% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Macquarie Gp, a Australia-based fund reported 1.94 million shares. 480,095 are owned by Susquehanna Grp Incorporated Llp. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 6,734 shares.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18 billion and $7.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (Put) by 78,300 shares to 58,500 shares, valued at $8.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc (Call) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,000 shares, and cut its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.13% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Axa owns 364,184 shares. Brandywine Managers Lc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 1,100 shares. Carlson Limited Partnership reported 0.64% stake. Reliance Trust Company Of Delaware invested in 0.12% or 3,107 shares. Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab has invested 0.01% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Hanseatic Mgmt Services Inc holds 0.09% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 341 shares. Clearbridge Llc stated it has 2.73M shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Regent Invest Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 0.36% or 4,450 shares. Twin Tree LP stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Nomura invested in 0.06% or 60,168 shares. 1,600 are owned by Broadview Advsrs Limited Com. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Research Incorporated invested in 0.24% or 177,022 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 0% stake. Tremblant Capital Grp Inc accumulated 325,652 shares or 4.58% of the stock.

Analysts await Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PANW’s profit will be $25.91 million for 186.64 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Palo Alto Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 145.45% EPS growth.