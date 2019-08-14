Glynn Capital Management Lifted Its Stake in Facebook (FB) by $3.62 Million as Stock Value Rose; Bbr Partners Increases Stake in Align Technology (ALGN)

Glynn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 9.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc bought 21,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 242,839 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.48 million, up from 221,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $537.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $188.45. About 12.35M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/03/2018 – Three Facebook users sue over collection of call, text history; 06/03/2018 – Business Journals: Source: Gov. Deal moves up announcement on Facebook’s 416-acre metro Atlanta data center campus…; 29/03/2018 – Facebook Pays U.K. Female Staff Roughly Equal, Except Bonuses; 05/03/2018 FACEBOOK MEDIA ENABLES SOME PUBLISHERS TO LABEL NEWS `BREAKING’; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s pain could be blockchain’s gain, says analyst; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Says Facebook Made Mistakes, Needs to Be More Proactive (Video); 24/04/2018 – But Galloway said Google is equally as “scary” as Facebook from a privacy perspective; 20/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: US FTC is investigating Facebook’s use of personal data and whether it violated policies by allowing Cambridg; 20/03/2018 – BRITAIN’S INFORMATION COMMISSIONER SAYS FACEBOOK AGREED TO STOP THEIR CONTRACTORS AUDITING OF CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA; 06/04/2018 – Indonesia says examining whether Facebook breached laws on data

Bbr Partners Llc increased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 44.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc bought 3,206 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The hedge fund held 10,334 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, up from 7,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $182. About 769,395 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 09/05/2018 – 3SHAPE SAYS FILED THE PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT ASSERTING THAT ALIGN TECHNOLOGY’S ITERO ELEMENTS INTRAORAL SCANNER INFRINGES 3SHAPE’S US ‘244 PATENT; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Extends lnvisalign G5 Precision Bite Ramps to Vivera Retainers; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Announces China Food and Drug Administration Approval for the iTero Element lntraoral Scanner; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology: Invisalign First Increases Applicability to 70 % of Annual Orthodontic Case Starts Worldwide; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Says Will Oppose and Defend Itself in Proceedings; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – SDC ENTITIES INITIATED PROCEEDINGS THAT SEEK TO PRELIMINARILY AND PERMANENTLY PROHIBIT ALIGN FROM OPENING ANY ADDITIONAL STORES; 09/05/2018 – 3Shape Files US Patent Infringement Complaint Against Align Technology; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q Rev $436.9M; 25/04/2018 – ALGN REPORTS CHINA FDA OK FOR ITERO ELEMENT INTRAORAL SCANNER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Glynn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $659.77M and $540.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11,300 shares to 38,700 shares, valued at $2.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 32,806 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,007 shares, and cut its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Bbr Partners Llc, which manages about $7.35B and $769.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 5,900 shares to 6,354 shares, valued at $1.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,074 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,121 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold ALGN shares while 151 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 63.56 million shares or 5.54% less from 67.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.