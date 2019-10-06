Glynn Capital Management Lifted Halliburton Co Hldg (HAL) Stake; Jones Financial Companies Lllp Cut American Tower Reit (AMT) Position by $2.95 Million; Stock Value Rose

Glynn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Halliburton Co Hldg (HAL) by 47.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc bought 16,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The hedge fund held 51,993 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.18M, up from 35,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co Hldg for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $18.55. About 7.89M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – Caracas crisis prompts Halliburton write-off; 03/04/2018 – Halliburton Locks Up Top Talent as Oil Rivals Recruit (Correct); 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q International Revenue Was $2.2 Billion; 27/05/2018 – ARAMCO AWARDS HALLIBURTON CONTRACT FOR UNCONVENTIONAL GAS PROJ; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Completion/Production Rev $3.81B; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: SEES STRONG SALES, MARGIN GROWTH FOR C&P IN 2Q; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Breaks Off Halliburton-Sized Chunk in Market-Value Crash; 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Drilling/Evaluation Rev $1.93B

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its stake in American Tower Corp Reit (AMT) by 20.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp sold 14,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 57,414 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.74 million, down from 71,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp who had been investing in American Tower Corp Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $225.93. About 1.54 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Jones Financial Companies Lllp, which manages about $44.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P Smallcap 600/Val E (IJS) by 322,245 shares to 6.07 million shares, valued at $901.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Total Bond Etf (IUSB) by 77,617 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.60M shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.8% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 1.20M shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership owns 10,533 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Limited holds 0.12% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 1,325 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca has invested 1.58% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Wg Shaheen Associate Dba Whitney Company holds 1.22% or 26,454 shares in its portfolio. Eqis Capital Mgmt reported 0.04% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Hightower Limited Company invested 0.07% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.59% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability has 0.08% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 26,986 shares. Lifeplan Gru accumulated 22 shares. Bank & Trust accumulated 6,702 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Limited, Ohio-based fund reported 104,259 shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 3,150 shares. Baskin has 0.04% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 104 investors sold HAL shares while 219 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 656.87 million shares or 0.58% more from 653.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kelly Lawrence W And Ca owns 0.2% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 52,825 shares. First Merchants invested in 17,138 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 196,866 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd stated it has 1.11% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Kornitzer Mngmt Ks owns 20,400 shares. Guardian Life Of America invested in 0.01% or 2,516 shares. Oklahoma-based Bokf Na has invested 0.01% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.04% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) or 209,279 shares. Condor Capital Mngmt has invested 0.08% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0.04% or 6.73M shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement invested in 40,701 shares. Johnson Counsel accumulated 0% or 9,154 shares. Hartford Invest Management stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). 117,180 were reported by Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Eagleclaw Managment Llc stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL).

Since September 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $154,800 activity.

