Glynn Capital Management Increases Stake in Halliburton Co Hldg (HAL); Hawk Ridge Management Cut Louisiana Pac (LPX) Stake as Stock Price Rose

Glynn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Halliburton Co Hldg (HAL) by 47.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc bought 16,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The hedge fund held 51,993 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.18M, up from 35,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co Hldg for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $20.44. About 16.13 million shares traded or 12.15% up from the average. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton: Compensation Program Is Aligned With Creation of Shareholder Returns; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SAYS OILFIELD LABOR MARKET IS TIGHT; 27/05/2018 – Halliburton Won 3-Year Contract for Unconventional Gas Stimulation Services; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET REMAINING TIGHT THRU REST OF ’18; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Net $46M; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q REV. $5.7B, EST. $5.72B; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON EXPECTS STRENGTHENING ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA TO SUPPORT 2Q GROWTH IN COMPLETIONS AND PRODUCTION BUSINESS; 02/05/2018 – MEAG Munich Adds Duke Realty, Exits Halliburton: 13F

Hawk Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (LPX) by 21.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc sold 173,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.49% . The institutional investor held 638,037 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.73M, down from 811,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Louisiana Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $25.06. About 2.74M shares traded or 57.62% up from the average. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has declined 1.69% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500.

Analysts await Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 69.88% or $0.58 from last year’s $0.83 per share. LPX’s profit will be $29.80M for 25.06 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by Louisiana-Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 127.27% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold LPX shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 114.48 million shares or 2.08% less from 116.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica Bancorp has 0.02% invested in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Group Inc One Trading Ltd Partnership holds 7,282 shares. Parametric Limited Liability Company holds 219,973 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 185,084 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust holds 0.01% or 251,700 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd invested in 0.33% or 19,789 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 0.01% or 25,700 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Lp stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 0.06% or 129,478 shares. The New York-based Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0.01% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). 66,102 are held by Ameritas Investment Prns Inc. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 491,556 shares. 606 were accumulated by Glenmede Na. Hsbc Public Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 320,188 shares. Renaissance Techs Llc reported 2.94 million shares.

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $539.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rmr Group Inc by 685,100 shares to 714,200 shares, valued at $33.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sonos Inc by 678,318 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.28M shares, and has risen its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Prn).

Since September 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $154,800 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 104 investors sold HAL shares while 219 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 656.87 million shares or 0.58% more from 653.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. South Dakota Council has 1% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Rothschild Investment Il has 0.04% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 16,350 shares. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Com holds 33,258 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 117,180 shares in its portfolio. Blume Capital Mngmt accumulated 0.87% or 76,000 shares. First Manhattan stated it has 4,581 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans has 1.74 million shares. Dupont Cap invested in 0.09% or 165,622 shares. First Interstate Natl Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Eagleclaw Cap Managment Limited Liability reported 0.29% stake. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Company invested 0.05% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Tokio Marine Asset Management has invested 0.09% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Moreover, Cls Invests Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Weatherly Asset Mgmt LP reported 0.37% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Advisor Prtnrs Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 19,409 shares.

