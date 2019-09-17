Glynn Capital Management Holds Position in Schlumberger LTD F (SLB); Karpas Strategies Increased Its Position in Centurylink (CTL) by $405,900

Glynn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd F (SLB) by 45.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc bought 11,211 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 36,014 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43 million, up from 24,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.13% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $38.08. About 9.94 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 15/05/2018 – Norway’s Borr Drilling to buy five jack-up oil rigs for $720 mln; 27/03/2018 – SAUDIS, SCHLUMBERGER ANNOUNCE DOWNHOLE SERVICES AGREEMENT; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – IT IS BECOMING INCREASINGLY LIKELY THAT OIL INDUSTRY WILL FACE GROWING SUPPLY CHALLENGES OVER COMING YEAR; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY WOULD LIKE TO EXPAND ITS COOPERATION WITH SCHLUMBERGER, BUT ALSO TALKING TO OTHER MAJOR OIL SERVICE PROVIDERS; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS GLOBAL OIL MARKET IS UNBALANCED, INVESTMENT LEVELS ‘TOO LOW’ TO MEET MEDIUM-TERM DEMAND REQUIREMENTS; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA IN QTR DRIVEN BY RAMP-UP OF ACTIVITY IN CANADA AND HIGHER DRILLING GROUP ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA, AMONG OTHERS; 25/04/2018 – Subsea 7 says could change offer if McDermott cooperates; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – REMAINS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OUTLOOK FOR SUSTAINABLE ACTIVITY GROWTH IN CO’S GLOBAL BUSINESS OVER THE COURSE OF 2018 AND INTO 2019

Karpas Strategies Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 8.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpas Strategies Llc bought 36,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 468,460 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.51 million, up from 431,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpas Strategies Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $12.79. About 9.22M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT 16% OF REVENUE; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink strengthens connections between Boys Town National Hotline and individuals seeking help; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Proposed Buyout, and Encourages Shareholders to Contact Law Firm Tripp Levy PLLC for More Information; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar to merge with FiberLight in $1.65 bln deal; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – HARVEY PERRY WILL REMAIN IN HIS ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 22/03/2018 – Punctuality Key to Telecom In-Home Service Satisfaction, but Performance Gaps Persist, J.D. Power Finds; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER JEFF STOREY WILL BECOME CENTURYLINK’S CEO AND PRESIDENT EFFECTIVE AT TIME OF POST’S RETIREMENT; 13/03/2018 – North American FTTH and Advanced Broadband Market Report 2017 Forecast to 2021 – Projected Record Level Growth Being Driven by AT&T, CenturyLink and Google – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO to Retire Sooner Than Expected

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CenturyLink acquires Streamroot – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “CenturyLink Announces Pricing of Private Offering of Level 3 Financing Senior Notes – PRNewswire” published on September 11, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “CenturyLink Expands SIMPLE Offerings for Small Businesses – PRNewswire” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Stocks Under $20 – Motley Fool” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Machine Learning is Helping to Combat Cyberthreats – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.35 million activity. The insider Dev Indraneel bought 15,000 shares worth $147,155. CLONTZ STEVEN T also bought $404,250 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Friday, May 10. Shares for $196,600 were bought by GLENN T MICHAEL on Wednesday, May 22. STOREY JEFFREY K had bought 50,000 shares worth $491,480 on Thursday, May 23.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 63 investors sold CTL shares while 170 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 776.49 million shares or 13.47% less from 897.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.