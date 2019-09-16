Glynn Capital Management Holding in Veeva Systems Class A (VEEV) Has Lowered by $7.93 Million; As Constellation Brands (STZ) Stock Declined, Mrj Capital Has Upped Holding

Mrj Capital Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands (STZ) by 19.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mrj Capital Inc bought 3,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 19,550 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.85 million, up from 16,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mrj Capital Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $203.84. About 628,865 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS: METAL TARIFFS WON’T REALLY IMPACT US; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 REPORTED BASIS EPS OF $9.38 TO $9.68; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE EPS $1.90; 29/03/2018 – VP Hetterich Gifts 962 Of Constellation Brands Inc; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS CLASS A QTR DIV TO 74C/SHR,EST. 64C; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades QGOG Constellation’s Ratings to ‘C’; 14/03/2018 – Corona Premier Hits Shelves Across U.S. in March; 24/05/2018 – Phase Four Tapped by Astro Digital as Certified Propulsion Provider for Landmapper Constellation and the Corvus Satellite Produ; 18/04/2018 – EarthNow to Deliver Real-Time Video via Large Satellite Constellation; 06/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS INC FILES TO SAY IT HAS RAISED $99 MLN IN EQUITY FINANCING – SEC FILING

Glynn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc Class A (VEEV) by 19.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc sold 48,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The hedge fund held 196,121 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.79 million, down from 245,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Veeva Systems Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.63B market cap company. The stock increased 4.53% or $6.33 during the last trading session, reaching $146.15. About 1.94M shares traded or 28.99% up from the average. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.48, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold VEEV shares while 154 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 108.92 million shares or 0.04% less from 108.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 6,800 were accumulated by Bb&T Ltd Liability Corporation. Pinebridge Investments Lp accumulated 108,298 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 3,721 shares in its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based 1832 Asset LP has invested 0.32% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). 3,610 were accumulated by Schroder Inv Mngmt Grp Inc. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Corp holds 4,000 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.05% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Mitsubishi Ufj Bk Corporation has 0.07% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 17,248 shares. Moreover, Cwm Limited Liability has 0% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.96M shares. Efg Asset (Americas) Corporation holds 20,325 shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. Valley Advisers holds 999 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Bancorporation Of Hawaii has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). 76 were reported by Whittier Trust.

Glynn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $659.77 million and $585.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 2,664 shares to 176,003 shares, valued at $22.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Halliburton Co Hldg (NYSE:HAL) by 16,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,993 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd F (NYSE:SLB).

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 17.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.35 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $60.67M for 89.12 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold STZ shares while 240 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 282 raised stakes. 132.14 million shares or 1.85% more from 129.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Advisor Grp Incorporated Limited Co invested in 22,416 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.02% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 64,582 shares. B T Mngmt Dba Alpha Mngmt invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Utah Retirement reported 29,821 shares. First Personal Fincl reported 2,003 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt accumulated 84 shares. The California-based Whittier Trust has invested 0.32% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Scotia Capital reported 48,667 shares stake. Logan Cap Mgmt owns 45,404 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Voya Investment Management has 0.43% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 1.01 million shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.18% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). 8,900 were accumulated by Archon Prtn Limited Liability. 7,769 are owned by First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 722,880 shares. Envestnet Asset invested in 0.01% or 49,940 shares.