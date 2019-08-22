Glynn Capital Management Holding in Netflix (NFLX) Upped as Stock Value Declined; As Align Technology (ALGN) Stock Price Declined, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Has Lifted Holding

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 268% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd bought 6,365 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 8,740 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49M, up from 2,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $178.97. About 858,162 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – SDC ENTITIES SEEKING TO PRELIMINARILY AND PERMANENTLY ENJOIN ALL ACTIVITIES RELATED TO INVISALIGN STORE PILOT PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – QTRLY SHR $1.17; 19/04/2018 – Align Technology Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 30/05/2018 – Align Technology CEO Sees Growth in All Markets (Video); 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN – SDC ENTITIES SEEKING TO ALLOW IT TO HAVE A RIGHT TO REPURCHASE CO’S SDC FINANCIAL MEMBERSHIP INTERESTS FOR PRICE OF CO’S CURRENT CAPITAL ACCOUNT BALANCE; 26/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC ALGN.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 2 PCT TO $295; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN SAYS SDC SEEKS TO BLOCK INVISALIGN STORE PILOT PROJECT; 04/05/2018 – Align Technology Opens lnvisalign® Treatment Planning and Training Facility in Germany; 21/04/2018 – DJ Align Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALGN)

Glynn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc. (NFLX) by 11.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc bought 6,767 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 67,024 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.90M, up from 60,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $296.93. About 4.66M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 23/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, AMAZON, MICROSOFT, NETFLIX ADVANCE POST-MARKET; 10/04/2018 – Danger, Will Robinson! ‘Lost in Space’ finds new life on Netflix; 14/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: No distribution is on board but sources say that Netflix is eyeing it; 25/04/2018 – Netflix-Loving Tykes Tune out Nickelodeon in Kid TV’s Worst Year; 02/04/2018 – The analyst noted half the mutual funds it tracked owned Amazon, while 23 percent owned Netflix; 01/05/2018 – SONY Pictures Entertainment, ABC’s The Good Doctor & Netflix’s Atypical Honored by Ed Asner and Autism Society at 2nd Annual Au; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX EXECUTIVES CONCLUDE REMARKS; 12/03/2018 – Joe Flint: Breaking: Apple says Netflix isn’t “quality.”; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-Obama in talks to provide shows for Netflix – NYT; 03/04/2018 – Consumer-discretionary Sector Leads Market Higher; Amazon, Netflix Rebound — MarketWatch

Glynn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $659.77 million and $540.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlassian Corp. Plc by 124,447 shares to 389,409 shares, valued at $43.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Docusign Inc. by 251,122 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 368,862 shares, and cut its stake in Appfolio Inc..

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. B Riley Wealth Management Inc reported 0.35% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Cobblestone Cap Ltd Liability Corporation New York stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Primecap Management Comm Ca holds 0.02% or 90,250 shares in its portfolio. Calamos Advisors Limited Liability Com reported 0.43% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Kwmg Ltd holds 277 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability reported 0.15% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Seatown Pte reported 95,500 shares stake. 1,701 are held by Carroll Financial Associates. Bluefin Trading Limited Liability stated it has 808 shares. 163,184 are held by Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd. The United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Alpha Cubed Investments Limited Liability Corporation holds 24,169 shares or 1.04% of its portfolio. Kistler reported 9 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Heritage Wealth Advisors has 0% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,283 shares. Burney has invested 0.03% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 6,920 shares to 15,259 shares, valued at $695,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 11,248 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 402,892 shares, and cut its stake in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold ALGN shares while 151 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 63.56 million shares or 5.54% less from 67.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac, a Australia-based fund reported 17,423 shares. First Trust Advisors Lp, Illinois-based fund reported 35,703 shares. Parkside Bank holds 0.01% or 125 shares in its portfolio. Fjarde Ap has 0.08% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Sandy Spring Bank stated it has 0% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). 1,084 are owned by Intrust Commercial Bank Na. Synovus Fin Corporation holds 0.01% or 2,374 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Life Ins Company Of America accumulated 206 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Scout holds 0.46% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) or 79,298 shares. Eqis Mngmt owns 1,555 shares. Asset Mngmt One Commerce Limited invested in 36,312 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Dubuque National Bank & Trust & Tru Com holds 0.02% or 331 shares in its portfolio. Factory Mutual Insurance Commerce has 0.24% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 69,100 shares. Eagle Asset invested in 0.41% or 270,009 shares. Advisor Prns Lc reported 2,367 shares.