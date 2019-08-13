Glynn Capital Management Holding in Netflix (NFLX) Boosted by $2.41 Million as Stock Price Declined; As F M C (FMC) Share Value Rose, Holder Apg Asset Management Nv Lowered Position by $2.12 Million

Glynn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc. (NFLX) by 11.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc bought 6,767 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 67,024 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.90 million, up from 60,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $3.43 during the last trading session, reaching $314.26. About 1.44 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 02/04/2018 – PrecisionTrade365: Exclusive content. April 2- 6, 2018ETFs guide; 23/05/2018 – Review: `Fauda’ Returns on Netflix, Guns Blazing; 13/04/2018 – Mercury News: TV tonight: ‘Lost in Space’ reboot soars onto Netflix; 28/03/2018 – Netflix Appoints Former NSA Under President Obama Susan Rice To Its Board Of Directors — MarketWatch; 16/03/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 12/04/2018 – ? Netflix sued over ‘rigged’ […]; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba3 Rating To Netflix’s Proposed $1.5 Billion Notes Offering; 12/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : WEDBUSH SAYS EXPECTS CO TO BURN CASH TO FUND CONTENT ACQUISITION FOR MANY YEARS; 04/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Michelle Monaghan to Star in Netflix Drama ‘Messiah’; 14/05/2018 – HBC Selects Espial’s Elevate Platform to Offer App-Based TV Services to Set-Tops, Roku and Mobile Devices

Apg Asset Management Nv decreased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 14.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv sold 31,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The institutional investor held 184,618 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.63 million, down from 215,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $87.9. About 159,602 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 03/05/2018 – FMC sees strong outlook for lithium demand, prices; 21/04/2018 – FMC AG FMEG.DE SAYS DIVESTMENT IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE A PRE-TAX BOOK GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 800 MLN; 19/04/2018 – CHINA CITY INFRASTRUCTURE – REGISTERED CAPITAL OF FMC IS RMB50 MLN; UNIT, CITIC ZHENG YE AND BEIJING HUA BIN CONTRIBUTES 24%, 51%, 25% OF STAKES; 04/05/2018 – Massachusetts Financial Services Exits Position in FMC; 29/03/2018 – FMC SEES 1Q ADJ. EPS EXCEEDING HIGH END OF PRIOR GUIDANCE; 13/04/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: I think FMC is bottoming and ready to come back; 02/05/2018 – FMC CORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.84, EST. $1.61; 02/04/2018 – Federal Maritime: FMC Issues Information Demands in Detention & Demurrage Investigation; 09/03/2018 – FMC CORP – PIERRE BRONDEAU WILL SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF NEW LITHIUM MATERIALS COMPANY; 09/03/2018 – FMC NAMES CFO GRAVES AS CEO OF SEPARATED TRADED LITHIUM CO

Since February 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity. The insider SMITH BRADFORD L bought $2.00 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.

Glynn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $659.77M and $540.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 14,408 shares to 180,276 shares, valued at $21.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Appfolio Inc. by 14,339 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 252,936 shares, and cut its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $54.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 901,500 shares to 23.46 million shares, valued at $576.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 59,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.66 million shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.