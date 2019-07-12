Glynn Capital Management Holding in Facebook (FB) Lifted as Share Price Rose; Shell Asset Management Co Has Cut Its Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) Holding as Valuation Rose

Glynn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 9.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc bought 21,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 242,839 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.48 million, up from 221,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $584.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $201.23. About 13.68 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/05/2018 – Germany acts to tame Facebook; 17/04/2018 – EU PROPOSES NEW LAW TO FORCE TECHNOLOGY COMPANIES TO HAND POLICE OVERSEAS DATA; 27/03/2018 – Kitco: Facebook’s Zuckerberg To Testify Before U.S. Congress; 10/04/2018 – Facebook’s actions “look a little bit like arrogance”: former company exec. But says they’re not; 04/04/2018 – Facebook’s privacy changes already briefly broke one app: Tinder; 26/04/2018 – FACEBOOK FB.O CTO SAYS DECISIONS ON POLITICAL ADVERTISING HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH MONEY; 09/04/2018 – The claim comes hot on the heels of the data scandal that has hit Facebook in recent weeks, as the tech behemoth looks to tackle allegations it improperly shared information with London-based elections consultancy firm Cambridge Analytica; 22/05/2018 – Zuckerberg Says User Safety Trumps Profits at Facebook: TOPLive; 17/03/2018 – Trump consultants harvested data from 50 million Facebook users -reports; 05/04/2018 – Britain’s information commissioner says Facebook co-operating with inquiry

Shell Asset Management Co decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) by 30.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co sold 2,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,618 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $956,000, down from 9,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Line In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $142.8. About 414,174 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has declined 0.82% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – FOR QTR-TO-DATE PERIOD, LTL REV/HUNDREDWEIGHT INCREASED 5.9% VS SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 03/04/2018 – Old Dominion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – REG-Busy quarter for Odfjell SE in a continued challenging chemical tanker market; 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – FEBRUARY 2018 LTL TONS PER DAY INCREASED 17.9% AS COMPARED TO FEBRUARY 2017; 26/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – QTRLY SHR $1.33; 13/04/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2018; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – GREG C. GANTT TO BECOME CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Increases Expected 2018 Cap Expenditures to Approximately $555 Million; 26/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $925 MLN, UP 22.7 PCT; 09/05/2018 – ODFJELL SE ODF.OL – SAYS EXPECTS A GRADUAL PICK-UP FROM 2H 2018 WITH DEMAND OUTGROWING NEW ADDITIONS TO THE FLEET

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waverton Invest Management invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sanders Cap Ltd Com has 3.04% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 3.77M shares. Cibc Ww holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 372,146 shares. Private Advisor Ltd Liability Com holds 0.34% or 103,574 shares. Guild Invest invested in 3,256 shares. Whale Rock Cap Mngmt Lc has 1.23M shares for 3.68% of their portfolio. National Bank & Trust holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,551 shares. Cullinan Assoc Inc invested 1.59% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Jcic Asset Mgmt holds 32,863 shares. Brown Advisory has 0.63% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.33M shares. California-based Jacobs & Ca has invested 2.21% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Kensico Cap Corp has 2.76% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 840,600 shares. Ca accumulated 76,414 shares or 3.05% of the stock. First National Tru has invested 0.51% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bloom Tree Llc stated it has 335,010 shares or 6.08% of all its holdings.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $13.54 million activity. Shares for $7.97M were sold by Sandberg Sheryl on Wednesday, January 23. On Wednesday, January 30 the insider Cox Christopher K sold $795,000. Wehner David M. sold 4,761 shares worth $788,374.

Glynn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $659.77 million and $540.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Okta Inc. by 89,817 shares to 208,396 shares, valued at $17.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atlassian Corp. Plc by 124,447 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 389,409 shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold ODFL shares while 138 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 56.77 million shares or 7.51% less from 61.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement stated it has 17,400 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Hood River Cap Management Ltd Co invested in 74,952 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Primecap Mgmt Comm Ca invested in 177,300 shares. Envestnet Asset reported 0.01% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Moreover, Argent Trust Communication has 0.2% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 13,237 shares. Moreover, Ameriprise Financial has 0.04% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 654,060 shares. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Adv holds 0% or 19,483 shares in its portfolio. Rmb Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 24,179 shares. Osterweis Cap stated it has 69,095 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Clearbridge Ltd Liability Co stated it has 210,500 shares. Credit Agricole S A stated it has 0.11% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Schroder Inv Management Gru, a Maine-based fund reported 4,142 shares. Bb&T Corporation, North Carolina-based fund reported 3,878 shares. Dupont Mngmt Corp invested in 0.11% or 34,153 shares. 3,510 are owned by Los Angeles Cap & Equity Rech Incorporated.

Shell Asset Management Co, which manages about $4.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 22,020 shares to 32,560 shares, valued at $4.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 74,974 shares in the quarter, for a total of 171,816 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF).

Analysts await Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.13 earnings per share, up 7.04% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.99 per share. ODFL’s profit will be $172.41 million for 16.76 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.88% EPS growth.