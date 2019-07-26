Glynn Capital Management Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN) Decreased by $12.57 Million; Ativo Capital Management Cut Lyondellbasell Industries Nv A (LYB) Holding by $706,272 as Shares Declined

Ativo Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv A (LYB) by 43.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc sold 8,408 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,007 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $926,000, down from 19,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $85.51. About 1.67 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Helps India Food Bank Leaders Fight Hunger; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – OVER PAST TWO MONTHS, U.S. MARKET HAS EXPERIENCED AN IMBALANCE BETWEEN ETHYLENE PRODUCTION AND CONSUMPTION; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – QTRLY SALES AND OTHER OPERATING REVENUES $9,767 MLN VS $8,430 MLN; 07/05/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM: ODEBRECHT DENIES IT HAS RECEIVED LYONDELLBASELL OFFER; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q Net $1.23B; 08/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL CEO BOB PATEL SPEAKS ON WELLS FARGO CONF WEBCAST; 13/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Supports Elementary School in Region Recovering from Hurricane Devastation; 06/03/2018 Platts: LyondellBasell begins maintenance at Texas steam cracker

Glynn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 23.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc sold 7,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 23,454 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.77 million, down from 30,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $971.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $26.99 during the last trading session, reaching $1973.82. About 4.14 million shares traded or 6.28% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/04/2018 – RUSSIAN COMMUNICATIONS WATCHDOG SAYS TOLD AMAZON AND GOOGLE THAT A LARGE NUMBER OF THEIR IP ADDRESSES ARE BEING BLOCKED BECAUSE OF TELEGRAM – IFAX; 23/03/2018 – Nicholas Carlson: SCOOP: Whole Foods is slashing marketing jobs in its latest post-Amazon push to cut costs; 18/03/2018 – Stanley Straughter: Amazon Scraps Plan to Compete Against Ticketmaster; 05/04/2018 – Amazon’s Cloud Show: Good Vibes — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Amazon Drops Below Key Level As Loss Accelerates — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – Quadrant and Amazon Team up to Bring Smart Home Convenience to Homebuyers; 12/04/2018 – CRMDaily.com: Exclusive: Amazon Now Has More than 70 Private-Label Brands; 23/05/2018 – Lennar also offers 90 days of Amazon tech services with the purchase of one of its new smart homes; 27/03/2018 – CASINO , AMAZON ARE SAID TO DISCUSS POSSIBLE BRAZIL DEAL: RTRS; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Expands Grocery Delivery from Whole Foods Market to Atlanta and San Francisco

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mgmt has 0.62% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 92,683 shares. Victory Mgmt invested in 0.03% or 163,227 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Ltd reported 0.08% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Fayez Sarofim invested in 0% or 3,735 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers reported 312,659 shares stake. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.14% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Comm Bankshares, a Missouri-based fund reported 3,902 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability reported 0.1% stake. Blackrock Inc accumulated 22.85M shares. Adell Harriman Carpenter holds 0% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) or 25,180 shares. Guggenheim Cap Lc invested 0.12% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Amg Funds Limited Liability Co holds 0.97% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 11,794 shares. Lenox Wealth stated it has 0% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Rampart Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 2,849 shares stake.

Analysts await LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $2.77 EPS, down 17.07% or $0.57 from last year’s $3.34 per share. LYB’s profit will be $1.03B for 7.72 P/E if the $2.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by LyondellBasell Industries N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.77% EPS growth.

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03M and $237.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 6,811 shares to 11,410 shares, valued at $2.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2,582 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,042 shares, and has risen its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER).