Glynn Capital Management Has Upped Its Position in Halliburton Co Hldg (HAL) as Market Valuation Declined; Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) Holder Crescent Park Management LP Cut Stake by $2.59 Million

Glynn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Halliburton Co Hldg (HAL) by 47.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc bought 16,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The hedge fund held 51,993 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.18M, up from 35,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co Hldg for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $18.73. About 13.96 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: NEEDS HIGHER SERVICE PRICES FOR HIGHER LABOR WAGES; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Hits 1Q Estimates — Earnings Review; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton Looks Forward to Active Engagement With Shareholders on Compensation and Other Issues; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES ITS CAPITAL SPENDING AT $2 BILLION FOR 2018; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton: Compensation Program Is Aligned With Creation of Shareholder Returns; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CEO JEFF MILLER EXPECTS WAGE INFLATION AMID TIGHT LABOR MARKET, SAYS HIGHER PRICING NECESSARY FOR COST RECOVERY

Crescent Park Management Lp decreased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 15.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp sold 103,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The institutional investor held 576,074 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.40 million, down from 679,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $24.63. About 1.54 million shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $185 MLN; 27/03/2018 – NEWTON RESOURCES LTD – CHENG KAR SHUN RESIGNED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN; 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 OPERATING ADJ NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.89 – $3.04; 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ — Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 08/03/2018 ECoinmerce Adds James Sowers, Blair Layton, Swayam Kar, Wei Liu, and Robert Luce to Board of Advisors; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q EPS 66c; 23/04/2018 – DJ KAR Auction Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KAR); 21/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction Sees FY Net $329M-Net $349.7M

Analysts await KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.39 EPS, down 44.29% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.7 per share. KAR’s profit will be $52.05 million for 15.79 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by KAR Auction Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.00% EPS growth.

