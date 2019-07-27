Glynn Capital Management Has Trimmed Proofpoint (PFPT) Position by $1.74 Million as Market Value Rose; As Csx (Put) (CSX) Shares Rose, Laurion Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Stake

Glynn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Proofpoint Inc. (PFPT) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc sold 14,408 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.56% with the market. The hedge fund held 180,276 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.89M, down from 194,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.27B market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $130.55. About 1.31M shares traded or 163.41% up from the average. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has declined 2.64% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Loss $40.4M-Loss $37.3M; 24/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $120; 15/05/2018 – Whale Rock Capital Management Buys 2.1% Position in Proofpoint; 27/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $130; 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 15C TO 17C, EST. 16C; 24/04/2018 – Wombat Security’s Beyond the Phish® Report Shows That Protecting Confidential Information Remains No. 1 Problem Area for End Users; 02/05/2018 – Proofpoint Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT 1Q REV. $162.5M, EST. $152.0M

Laurion Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Csx Corp (Put) (CSX) by 97.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp sold 56,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,200 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90,000, down from 57,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Csx Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $68.96. About 5.81 million shares traded or 22.35% up from the average. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 23.04% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 09/03/2018 – CSX Corporation President & CEO to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 16/04/2018 – CSX Corp expected to post earnings of 66 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 23/04/2018 – CSX Announces Operating Management Changes; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA EXITED AAPL, CMCSA, MHK, VST, CSX IN 1Q: 13F; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q EPS 78c; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SAYS EXPORT COAL VOLUME COULD REACH 40 MLN TONS IN ’18; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Will Lead the Company’s Intensified Focus on Safety; 18/04/2018 – Rail operator CSX tops profit estimates on cost-cutting boost; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Selector All Cap Adds Stryker, Exits CSX; 19/03/2018 – CSX: Glassman Agreed to Stay on Through June 30 to Assist With Transition

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,971 are owned by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability. Howland Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Ltd Company holds 9,412 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 164,937 are held by Hbk Invests L P. Farmers And Merchants Investments Incorporated has 0.12% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Moreover, Fruth Inv Management has 0.31% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Diversified Trust holds 0.01% or 2,839 shares in its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 0.13% or 223,331 shares. 106,945 were accumulated by Brown Advisory Inc. Mariner Llc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 44,169 shares. 2,565 were reported by Nine Masts Limited. Westwood Group holds 0% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 6,326 shares. West Oak Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). First reported 11,208 shares. Charter Com holds 35,379 shares.

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98B and $7.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) by 14.74 million shares to 15.74 million shares, valued at $1.36B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp (Call) (NYSE:LVS) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.45 million activity. $374,400 worth of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) was sold by Herren Richard Scott on Friday, February 1. Knight David had sold 1,500 shares worth $152,148.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold PFPT shares while 77 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.53 million shares or 4.91% more from 48.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability owns 0.1% invested in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 53,359 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt stated it has 110,166 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Moreover, Weiss Multi has 0.14% invested in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Putnam Invests Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Cibc Asset has 1,828 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Limited holds 0% or 22,968 shares in its portfolio. Clough Capital Ptnrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.67% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Fmr Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% or 1.54M shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt reported 0.18% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Utah Retirement Systems holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 9,449 shares. Moreover, Rmb Limited Company has 0.21% invested in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 68,390 shares. 5,120 are held by Alexandria Capital Limited Liability. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Llc holds 0.1% or 690,760 shares. Stephens Investment Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Company holds 611,864 shares or 1.51% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 20 shares.