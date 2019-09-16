Glynn Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Veeva Systems Class A (VEEV) by $7.93 Million; As Southern Co (SO) Share Price Rose, Cullinan Associates Has Cut Its Holding by $856,900

Glynn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc Class A (VEEV) by 19.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc sold 48,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The hedge fund held 196,121 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.79M, down from 245,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Veeva Systems Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.57% or $6.39 during the last trading session, reaching $146.21. About 1.86M shares traded or 23.84% up from the average. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Veeva Systems Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VEEV); 06/03/2018 Ora, Inc. Unifies its Clinical Environment with Veeva to Accelerate Trial Execution; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Veeva; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems Sees 2Q EPS 33c-EPS 34c; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Net $44.3M; 16/04/2018 – Veeva Cloud Innovation Helps CPG and Chemical Industries Improve Quality Processes; 17/04/2018 – Debiopharm International SA Strengthens Compliance and Clinical Trial Oversight with Veeva Vault eTMF; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $826 MLN TO $830 MLN

Cullinan Associates Inc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 45.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc sold 15,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 18,620 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.03M, down from 34,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $59.87. About 2.91M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SAYS TAX REFORM PROVIDED $1.7B TO UTILITY CUSTOMERS; 24/04/2018 – New milestones reached for Vogtle Unit 3; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to buy some Southern Co assets for $5.08 bln; 02/05/2018 – Southern’s Profit Gets Boost From Tax Law Changes — Earnings Review; 10/04/2018 – Plant Farley Unit 1 planned activities underway for the continued production of clean, safe, reliable and affordable nuclear en; 08/03/2018 – Atlanta’s first Smart Neighborhood™ features latest smart-home technologies; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – TRANSACTIONS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN EXPLORING THIRD PARTY TAX EQUITY FINANCING FOR WIND; 25/05/2018 – Georgia Power kicks off summer with new water safety PSA

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.48, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold VEEV shares while 154 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 108.92 million shares or 0.04% less from 108.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 17.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.35 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $60.67M for 89.15 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Glynn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $659.77M and $585.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Docusign Inc by 31,212 shares to 400,074 shares, valued at $19.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Halliburton Co Hldg (NYSE:HAL) by 16,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,993 shares, and has risen its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $1.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 23,552 shares to 73,629 shares, valued at $10.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of N.Y. (NYSE:BK) by 10,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.