Glynn Capital Management Has Lowered Salesforce.Com (CRM) Stake; Jacobs Levy Equity Management Boosted Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position By $366,960

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 14.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc acquired 2,640 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc holds 20,980 shares with $2.93M value, up from 18,340 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $340.67 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $128.76. About 4.31 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to relaunch baby care line after its 20% sales decline; 16/03/2018 – J&J Reaches $2.1 Billion Deal to Sell Diabetes Device Business; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Contact Lens Innovation With ACUVUE OASYS With Transitions Light Intelligent Technology; 17/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.10, REV VIEW $81.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 11/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $80 mln punitive damages in case linking cancer to asbestos in talc; 01/04/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Investor; 18/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson/biosimilars: immune to reason; 17/04/2018 – J&J – U.S. TAX LEGISLATION PASSED LAST YR IS CREATING OPPORTUNITY TO INVEST MORE THAN $30 BLN IN R&D, CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN U.S. OVER NEXT 4 YRS; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: NO GENERIC COMPETITION EXEPCTED FOR ZYTIGA IN 2018

Glynn Capital Management Llc decreased Salesforce.Com Inc. (CRM) stake by 6.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Glynn Capital Management Llc sold 18,759 shares as Salesforce.Com Inc. (CRM)’s stock declined 4.72%. The Glynn Capital Management Llc holds 278,983 shares with $44.18 million value, down from 297,742 last quarter. Salesforce.Com Inc. now has $130.33B valuation. The stock decreased 2.12% or $3.31 during the last trading session, reaching $152.76. About 4.39M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Launches Integration Cloud and Empowers Trailblazers to Create Connected Customer Experiences with the Salesforce Pl; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials is Here–Now Millions of Small Businesses Can Grow and Innovate Faster on the World’s #1 CRM Platform; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE RAISES FY 2022 SALES GOAL TO $21B-23B ON MULESOFT; 22/05/2018 – Accellion Announces Availability of its Secure File Sharing and Governance Platform on Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Net $344M; 22/03/2018 – Salesforce’s Taylor on M&A Strategy, Facebook’s Data Scandal (Video); 09/05/2018 – ldeal Tool Group Taps Former Apex Tool Group Director to Lead Salesforce; 23/03/2018 – Salesforce and Mulesoft a Good Buy — Barrons.com; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Invests $100 Million in Tech Company, Declines to Confirm Dropbox is Target; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advance talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $170.63M for 190.95 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 28 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 27 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 96% are positive. Salesforce.com has $200 highest and $160 lowest target. $184.04’s average target is 20.48% above currents $152.76 stock price. Salesforce.com had 47 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JMP Securities maintained the stock with “Market Outperform” rating in Friday, August 23 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy”. Goldman Sachs maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) rating on Monday, March 4. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $178 target. SunTrust maintained it with “Buy” rating and $19500 target in Friday, August 23 report. The rating was maintained by Stephens on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy”. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Robert W. Baird. On Friday, August 23 the stock rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Friday, August 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Sys, a Arizona-based fund reported 157,606 shares. Fdx Advsr Incorporated has invested 0.11% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0.39% or 1.20M shares. Tctc Limited Liability Co has 0.1% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 4,369 were reported by Accuvest Glob Advsrs. Pointstate Cap Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 1.28M shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Com Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 627,482 shares. Bbva Compass Commercial Bank has 4,538 shares. Private Asset Management invested in 0.5% or 17,662 shares. 2,306 are held by Roundview Cap Llc. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc reported 128,170 shares. Cibc Markets invested in 185,430 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Adirondack Trust holds 275 shares. Buckingham Asset Ltd Com reported 3,219 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management stated it has 1.12% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Salesforce.com Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Salesforce: Growth Is Impressive Only Because Of Acquisitions – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Salesforce Earnings: What to Watch – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New bull praises Salesforce’s market potential – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ROKU, ACB, VMW, CRM, BA – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.73 million are held by Fil. Beddow Cap Management owns 55,017 shares. Moreover, Weiss Asset Mngmt LP has 0.02% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Acadian Asset Limited Co owns 589,837 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. 96,052 are held by John G Ullman. Foster Dykema Cabot And Ma has invested 0.37% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Tekla Capital Limited Com has 5.1% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Garde Capital Inc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 2,868 shares. Northstar Investment Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 96,068 shares. Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 59,539 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Continental Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 5,503 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Mercer Cap Advisers has invested 6.64% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mechanics Bank Trust Department invested in 2.63% or 82,672 shares. Moreover, Hsbc Plc has 0.8% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 3.12 million shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 1.18% or 2.96M shares.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will Lawsuits Sink Johnson & Johnson Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “J&J opioid ruling a relief for shareholders but others may not benefit – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: AbbVie vs. Johnson & Johnson – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Johnson & Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $149.83’s average target is 16.36% above currents $128.76 stock price. Johnson & Johnson had 14 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, April 17. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6. Morgan Stanley maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Tuesday, August 27 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Raymond James maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Wednesday, July 17 with “Outperform” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, May 16 report. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Monday, March 25. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was initiated by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $145 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 17.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc decreased Spx Corp (SPW) stake by 21,833 shares to 67,796 valued at $2.36 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced One Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) stake by 17,930 shares and now owns 88,964 shares. Haemonetics Corp (NYSE:HAE) was reduced too.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $419,040 was bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A.