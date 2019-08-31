Glynn Capital Management Has Lowered Position in Proofpoint (PFPT) by $1.74 Million as Shares Rose; Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Its Vmware (VMW) Holding by $93.68 Million; Stock Price Declined

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 34.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp sold 520,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The hedge fund held 984,658 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $177.74M, down from 1.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.21% or $5.71 during the last trading session, reaching $141.44. About 3.64M shares traded or 126.30% up from the average. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 17/04/2018 – Alex Sherman: Late night scoop: Carl Icahn takes medium-sized stake in VMware. Could it be Icahn vs Dell 2.0?; 18/05/2018 – DELL IS SAID TO TALK WITH DVMT HOLDERS ON VMWARE MERGER: CNBC; 19/04/2018 – UBER IS SAID TO SELECT VMWARE’S ROWE AS CFO FOR PLANNED ’19 IPO; 04/05/2018 – KILL McAfee Announces MOVE AntiVirus for VMware Cloud on AWS; 12/03/2018 – VMware Shareholder Slams ‘Terrible’ Dell Technologies Deal Talks; 17/04/2018 – Matt Rosoff: Carl Icahn has a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware, sources say – tip @Techmeme; 12/05/2018 – Express-Tribune: VMware CFO likely to turn down Uber finance chief job; 12/03/2018 – JERICHO CAPITAL SAYS BELIEVES VMWARE’S POTENTIAL REVERSE MERGER WITH DELL WILL “LEAD TO SIGNIFICANT SHAREHOLDER VALUE DESTRUCTION”; 21/03/2018 – Carbon Black Strengthens Relationship with VMware, Supports Workspace ONE Trust Network; 11/04/2018 – VMWARE INC VMW.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING

Glynn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Proofpoint Inc. (PFPT) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc sold 14,408 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.33% . The hedge fund held 180,276 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.89 million, down from 194,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $113.61. About 602,772 shares traded or 3.04% up from the average. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has risen 11.35% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.90, REV VIEW $694.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – Wombat Security Introduces New Insider Threat Training Modules; 24/04/2018 – Wombat Security’s Beyond the Phish® Report Shows That Protecting Confidential Information Remains No. 1 Problem Area for End Users; 17/04/2018 – Proofpoint’s Annual Human Factor Cybersecurity Report Details Ransomware Phishing, Cryptocurrency Threats, Cloud Application; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.00-Adj EPS $1.09; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC SEES 2018 NON-GAAP NET INCOME $1.00 TO $1.09 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 17c; 15/05/2018 – Whale Rock Capital Management Buys 2.1% Position in Proofpoint; 24/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $120; 20/03/2018 – Global Market Survey: 77% of Businesses Expect to Fall Victim to Email Fraud in the Next 12 Months

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold PFPT shares while 77 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.53 million shares or 4.91% more from 48.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 555,890 are owned by Invesco Limited. Illinois-based First Tru Advsrs LP has invested 0.07% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). First Mercantile Communication reported 0.01% stake. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.05% stake. Moreover, Synovus has 0% invested in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 52 shares. Schroder Grp Inc has 0% invested in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 9,404 shares. Gotham Asset Llc reported 3,360 shares stake. 10,800 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Avalon Global Asset Management Limited Company reported 2.59% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Limited Liability has 0.1% invested in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0% or 20 shares. Essex Invest Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 34,063 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability has invested 0.32% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Firsthand Mgmt owns 1.81% invested in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 40,000 shares. Weiss Multi owns 45,000 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.12 earnings per share, up 61.29% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Proofpoint, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.56% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold VMW shares while 130 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 70.43 million shares or 0.01% more from 70.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has invested 0.05% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Westpac reported 0% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) has 27 shares. 450 are held by Whittier Tru Comm Of Nevada Inc. Asset holds 0.07% or 2,957 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv owns 134,363 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.02% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 14,379 shares. Vanguard Gru reported 0.03% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Destination Wealth Management reported 0% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Gillespie Robinson Grimm Incorporated has invested 3.72% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Dubuque Bancorp & Communication invested in 50 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% or 49,501 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking Corp holds 0.06% or 86,807 shares. Bangor Bankshares reported 0.26% stake. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 20,405 shares in its portfolio.

