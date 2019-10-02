Glynn Capital Management Has Lifted Splunk (SPLK) Holding; Orion Marine Group (ORN)’s Sentiment Is 0.41

Glynn Capital Management Llc increased Splunk Inc. (SPLK) stake by 1.54% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Glynn Capital Management Llc acquired 2,664 shares as Splunk Inc. (SPLK)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Glynn Capital Management Llc holds 176,003 shares with $22.13M value, up from 173,339 last quarter. Splunk Inc. now has $17.38B valuation. The stock decreased 1.92% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $114.82. About 721,786 shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q REV. $311.6M, EST. $297.5M; 05/03/2018 GuidePoint Security Recognized as Recipient of 2018 Splunk Partner+ Awards; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9C; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – Splunk Brings Industrial IoT Data to Life with Splunk Industrial Asset Intelligence; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC – PROMOTED TIM TULLY TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 05/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis Report; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty construction firm in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. The company has market cap of $119.83 million. It operates through two divisions, Heavy Civil Marine Construction and Commercial Concrete Construction. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s marine construction services include construction, restoration, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Analysts await Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.03 EPS, up 113.64% or $0.25 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. ORN’s profit will be $886,513 for 33.79 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.01 actual EPS reported by Orion Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 200.00% EPS growth.

Grace & White Inc Ny holds 0.95% of its portfolio in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. for 1.55 million shares. Walthausen & Co. Llc owns 734,623 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rbf Capital Llc has 0.2% invested in the company for 726,032 shares. The Minnesota-based Foundry Partners Llc has invested 0.09% in the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital, a Missouri-based fund reported 30,000 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Splunk has $16300 highest and $10200 lowest target. $141.80’s average target is 23.50% above currents $114.82 stock price. Splunk had 16 analyst reports since May 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, September 13 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Friday, May 24. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of SPLK in report on Thursday, August 22 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, June 24 by Piper Jaffray. The stock of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, May 24 by BMO Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) on Friday, August 23 with “Sell” rating. On Thursday, August 22 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. JP Morgan upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $13000 target in Tuesday, September 17 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 20 by Wedbush.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold SPLK shares while 129 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 131.78 million shares or 16.42% less from 157.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Allstate has 0.03% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 11,704 shares. The New York-based Marketfield Asset Limited Liability Co has invested 1.05% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt holds 0.03% or 368,376 shares. Korea Corporation stated it has 40,500 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Blair William & Com Il holds 0.17% or 237,381 shares. First Bankshares has 0.02% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Fulton Bank Na invested in 0.01% or 1,712 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0.12% or 71,070 shares. Moreover, Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Com has 0.51% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 4.67 million shares. B Riley Wealth Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Principal Grp holds 17,451 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fdx Advsr accumulated 0.01% or 1,860 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Lc has 346,903 shares for 2.73% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Finance Inc holds 0.13% or 2.30M shares. Moreover, Salem Investment Counselors has 0.17% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).