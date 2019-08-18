Glynn Capital Management Has Lifted Its Facebook (FB) Position by $3.62 Million; Share Price Rose; Holder Lagoda Investment Management LP Has Increased Volitionrx LTD (VNRX) Stake

Glynn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 9.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc bought 21,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 242,839 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.48M, up from 221,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $524.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $183.7. About 12.84M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 15/05/2018 – Facebook is eyeing all of San Francisco’s Park Tower high-rise. Via @CurbedSF:; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Zuckerberg Promises Changes in Opening Statement; 26/03/2018 – Advertisers look to online ads for brand growth – Zenith; 13/04/2018 – Facebook’s Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfner is due to appear before U.K. lawmakers later this month; 25/04/2018 – Facebook Reports Higher Revenue, Earnings; 16/05/2018 – France’s Macron to meet CEOs of Facebook, Intel, IBM on May 23; 08/05/2018 – Facebook has initiated its biggest executive shakeup in its 15-year history, putting new people in charge at WhatsApp, Messenger, and Facebook’s core app. It’s also launching a new team focused on the blockchain; 22/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Facebook’s Zuckerberg faces EU Parliament grilling; 24/05/2018 – Facebook is now labeling political ads to try and prevent another Russian situation Political advertisers will also need to register with Facebook by “confirming their identity and location.”; 27/03/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO PLANS TO TESTIFY BEFORE U.S. CONGRESS ON DATA PRIVACY ISSUES

Lagoda Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Volitionrx Ltd (VNRX) by 15.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lagoda Investment Management Lp bought 257,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.00% . The institutional investor held 1.90 million shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18M, up from 1.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lagoda Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Volitionrx Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.15M market cap company. The stock increased 6.55% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $4.23. About 169,241 shares traded or 49.23% up from the average. VolitionRx Limited (NYSEMKT:VNRX) has risen 137.36% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 137.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VNRX News: 08/03/2018 – VolitionRx Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stk; 09/05/2018 – VolitionRx Signs a Global Sales and Distribution Agreement with Active Motif for its new RUO kits; 21/05/2018 – VolitionRX at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Edison Today; 14/05/2018 – VolitionRX Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Edison for May. 21-22; 13/03/2018 – VolitionRx Announces Closing of $8.4 M Public Offering of Common Stk; 07/03/2018 – VolitionRx Appoints Harvard Professor Lee-Jen Wei to Scientific Advisory Board; 09/03/2018 – VolitionRx Announces Pricing of $8.4M Public Offering of Common Stk; 08/03/2018 – VOLITIONRX LTD – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING FOR CONTINUED PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT, CLINICAL STUDIES, PRODUCT COMMERCIALIZATION; 14/05/2018 – VolitionRx Limited to Attend the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference from May 15-17, 2018; 07/03/2018 VOLITIONRX APPOINTS HARVARD PROFESSOR, DR. LEE-JEN WEI TO ITS SCIENTIFIC ADVISORY BOARD

More notable recent VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “VolitionRx Limited Signs Memorandum of Understanding with Fosun Long March in China – PRNewswire” on March 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “VolitionRx Limited Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call and Business Update – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “VolitionRx Announces $9 Million Private Placement – PR Newswire” on August 08, 2018. More interesting news about VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “VolitionRx Limited Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Business Update – PRNewswire” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Volition Announces Exercise of Warrant to Purchase $4.8 Million in Common Stock – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $459,742 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold VNRX shares while 4 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 3.03 million shares or 10.68% more from 2.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Garrison Bradford And Assocs has 0.04% invested in VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX). Natl Bank Of America Corporation De holds 6,145 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Leisure Capital Management stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX). Northern holds 38,032 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lagoda Invest Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 1.90M shares. Creative Planning holds 13,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock Inc holds 6,537 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) for 14,007 shares. Bluecrest Cap Ltd, a Guernsey-based fund reported 24,772 shares. Vanguard Inc holds 0% in VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) or 318,970 shares. 224,400 are owned by Bridgeway Capital Mgmt. The France-based Credit Agricole S A has invested 0% in VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX). Bank Of New York Mellon Corp invested in 27,975 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% in VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX). Credit Suisse Ag owns 65,000 shares.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Report: Facebook Paid People To Transcribe User Audio – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Weekly Market Preview: Tech Earnings Grabs The Spotlight (FB, TSLA, AMZN, SBUX, GOOGL) – Nasdaq” published on July 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook (FB) Q2 2019 Earnings Preview: Revenue, User Growth & More – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Friending the revenue trend – Live Trading News” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 24, 2019 : FB, PYPL, NOW, LVS, SU, TSLA, F, XLNX, ORLY, CERN, ALGN, AMP – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Glynn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $659.77 million and $540.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Docusign Inc. by 251,122 shares to 368,862 shares, valued at $19.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Workday Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) by 18,837 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 181,106 shares, and cut its stake in Appfolio Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dillon & holds 33,270 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Co holds 361 shares. Patten Patten Tn invested in 1,499 shares. West Oak Cap Llc reported 3,317 shares stake. Freestone Capital Lc accumulated 0.18% or 18,592 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams has 0.3% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Citizens & Northern Corporation holds 12,350 shares or 1.15% of its portfolio. Greenleaf Tru holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 66,755 shares. Old Dominion Mgmt stated it has 11,830 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Il accumulated 0.92% or 155,918 shares. Hudson Valley Invest Advsr Adv accumulated 35,846 shares or 1.45% of the stock. Taconic LP has invested 2.47% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Headinvest Lc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,432 shares. Eaton Vance holds 5.00M shares. Johnson Financial Group stated it has 19,012 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings.